BofA Awards $500,000 in Grants to Tampa Museum of Art and Tampa Theatre

The grants will provide funding for the Tampa Museum of Art's expansion and Tampa Theatre's restoration, furthering the bank's commitment to supporting the arts

Bank of America today announced a half-million-dollar investment in two of Tampa Bay's leading arts institutions, Tampa Museum of Art and Tampa Theatre. Each organization will receive a $250,000 grant, bringing the Tampa Museum of Art's expansion funding closer to completion and kicking off Tampa Theatre's capital campaign for its restoration, expanded education programming and technology upgrades.

As the Tampa Bay region booms, these projects will match demands for additional exhibits, educational programming, and public and private gathering spaces while preserving the history of a cultural centerpiece in downtown Tampa.

"We share Tampa Museum of Art and Tampa Theatre's mission to inspire, educate and build community through the arts, which is why we directed this strategic philanthropic investment to help build stronger communities," said Michael Esposito, president, Bank of America Tampa Bay. "These grants reflect our commitment to creating economic opportunity across Tampa Bay that we've served for more than 140 years."

Tampa Museum of Art's transformative 51,000-square-foot building expansion for its downtown Tampa campus will add a crystalline four-story cantilevered structure that expands the museum to the waterfront. The expansion will feature a 150-seat auditorium, interconnected multifunctional event spaces, a rooftop terrace, food services and dining space and new public art installations integrated into the public spaces along Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and the Tampa Riverwalk. The project is expected to break ground in early 2026 and will more than double the museum's existing size.

Dr. Michael Tomor, the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art, expressed gratitude for the grant and partnership, saying, "We are deeply grateful to Bank of America for this extraordinary investment in the Tampa Museum of Art and the Tampa community. This partnership will help bring our vision for a more accessible, dynamic, and inspiring museum to life. Bank of America's support strengthens our ability to expand educational programs, enhance visitor experiences and ensure that art and culture remain a cornerstone of Tampa's identity for generations to come."

Tampa Theatre's multi-phase $28 million capital initiative celebrates the theatre's centennial in 2026 with a full and authentic restoration of the historic auditorium's decorative finishes, modernization of theatre technology and crucial infrastructure and the repurposing of 3,600 square feet of underutilized space to create a dedicated education wing. These improvements will expand the Theatre's ability to provide artistic, educational and community programming, and will position the historic movie palace for success into its next century of service.

"Bank of America is one of Tampa Theatre's longest-standing partners, providing generous support that honors our mission of building community through extraordinary entertainment in an iconic landmark," says Tampa Theatre President & CEO, John Bell. "This leadership gift to the Second Century Campaign will support the restoration, expansion and transformation of this treasured historic landmark, building community here for decades to come. We are grateful for Bank of America's support of this transformative and innovative project."

This announcement is the latest in a series of investments that Bank of America has made in Tampa Bay. Bank of America has provided $13 million in grants and matching gifts locally since 2020, as well as investments to help finance small businesses, affordable housing and other economic revitalization projects benefiting communities throughout Tampa Bay.

