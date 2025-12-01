BofA Awards $1 Million Grant to After School Matters

Funds Orleans Teen Center Serving 1,500 Teens in Cabrini Community

Bank of America has awarded a $1 million grant to After School Matters to fund the nonprofit's brand-new Orleans Teen Center, a state-of-the-art facility situated in the Cabrini neighborhood that will expand opportunities for teens through creative, career-focused youth programming. The grant brings the organization close to the finish line of its $27 million capital campaign.

The new teen center, which opened in November, will serve approximately 1,500 young people each year through learning, enrichment, and workforce and career development initiatives. The three-story building features vibrant studios, a theater, gymnasium, STEM labs, and gathering spaces where teens can explore their interests in the arts, technology, trades, and leadership.

The building also features the Bank of America Teen Lounge, a welcoming space at the heart of the entryway, reflecting the bank's longstanding commitment to investing in Chicago's youth and supporting career pathways that strengthen communities.

"As Chicago's largest provider of out-of-school time programs for teens, After School Matters gives young people a safe, supportive space to explore their interests, build skills in the arts, leadership, sports, and STEM, and earn stipends that prepare them for their futures," said Rita Cook, president, Bank of America Chicago. "Bank of America shares ASM's commitment to investing in our youth through workforce and career initiatives, and we look forward to seeing the opportunities that will grow from the Orleans Teen Center."

Bank of America's partnership with After School Matters spans more than two decades and over $3.7 million in funding. In 2024, the nonprofit was named a Bank of America Neighborhood Builder for its commitment to uplifting Chicago-area youth, receiving $200,000 in flexible funding and access to comprehensive leadership development. Additionally, the bank has long supported After School Matters' paid summer internships for hundreds of Chicago-area teens, helping open doors to future opportunities.

"We are so proud of our long-standing partnership with Bank of America. This new Teen Center is about opening doors—especially for teens who too often face barriers to opportunity. Bank of America's $1 million grant ensures more young people will have a safe place to build skills for college, careers, and life," shared After School Matters CEO Mary Ellen Caron. "We are deeply grateful for Bank of America's continued commitment to Chicago's teens."  

For more information about the new After School Matters at Orleans Teen Center, please visit www.afterschoolmatters.org/locations/orleans/.  

After School Matters 

After School Matters is a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality after-school and summer opportunities to Chicago public high school teens, helping them explore their passions and develop critical skills for work, college, and beyond. Programs are project-based, led by industry experts, and designed to foster independence and growth. Teens earn stipends while participating in programs across the arts, communications and leadership, sports, and STEM. For more than three decades, After School Matters has engaged over 450,000 Chicago teens. Learn more at www.afterschoolmatters.org

