Boab Metals Investor Presentation

This article includes content from Boab Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Limited


Advancing toward near-term lead and silver production in Western Australia

Silver Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook

Thank you for requesting our exclusive Investor Report!

This forward-thinking document will arm you with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions for 2025 and beyond.

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

"I'm looking for US$40 (per ounce) or so in 2025. It's really hard to predict because technically there's no resistance above US$35 or so”
— David Morgan, the Morgan Report

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

Table of Contents

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2025

Silver Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2025

The silver price reached highs not seen since 2012 this past year, supported by an ongoing deficit and increasing interest from investors as geopolitical concerns prompted safe-haven buying.

The white metal reached its highest point for the year in October, breaking through US$34 per ounce on the back of a shifting post-pandemic landscape and geopolitical tensions. However, Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election just a few weeks later buoyed bond yields and the US dollar while weighing on silver and gold.

What will 2025 hold for silver? As the new year approaches, investors are closely watching how Trump's policies and actions could impact the precious metal, along with supply and demand trends in the space.

Here's what experts see coming for silver in 2025.

How will Trump's presidency impact silver?

As Trump's inauguration approaches, speculation is rife about how he could affect the resource industry.

The president-elect ran on a policy of “drill, baby, drill," and while his focus was largely on oil and gas companies, mining sector participants have taken it as a positive sign for exploration and development.

Trump's promise to reduce permitting timelines for anyone making an investment of US$1 billion or more in the US has excited sector members, and could end up being a boon to silver companies in the country.

However, part of the help Trump has promised to mining companies comes from reneging on environmental commitments, including the Paris Agreement. This could end up weighing on silver.

Current President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and deductions for solar projects, and there's some concern that the incoming administration and the new Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could impose reversals or have the entire act gutted, hurting the solar market.

However, Peter Krauth, author of "The Great Silver Bull" and editor of the Silver Stock Investor, told the Investing News Network (INN) that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Musk could end up keeping solar safe.

“Tesla bought SolarCity, which became Tesla Energy. They are an important provider of solar panels. Again, Musk’s new role heading DOGE and obvious close connection to Trump just might help mitigate risks to Tesla and its solar panel/power storage business. If that happens, in whatever form it may take, it could shelter solar panel production and sales in the US to a considerable degree,” Krauth explained via email.

He also noted that Trump's presidency isn't without risks and that much uncertainty still remains.

Mind Money CEO Julia Khandoshko also isn't worried about solar demand in the US.

“Rolling back ESG policies and returning to carbon-based technologies could slow the green energy transition in the US. However, Europe and China, the main drivers of the green transition, remain committed to clean energy, which increases silver demand. Thus, global trends will continue to support silver use in renewable energy technologies,” she told INN.

Silver deficit expected to continue

Industrial segments have been critical for silver demand in recent years.

As of November, the Silver Institute was forecasting total industrial demand of 702 million ounces of silver for 2024, an increase of 7 percent over the 655 million ounces recorded in 2023.

The institute attributes much of this increase to energy transition sectors, highlighting photovoltaics in particular.

However, these gains are coming alongside flat mine production, which is expected to grow only 1 percent to 837 million ounces during 2024. Once factored in, secondary supply from recycling pushes total supply of silver to 1.03 billion ounces for the year, a considerable gap from the 1.21 billion ounces of total demand.

Both Krauth and Khandoshko think the gap between silver supply and demand will continue.

Krauth suggested that companies have been dipping into aboveground inventories to narrow the gap, which has helped to keep the price of silver from exploding over the past year. "That supply is quickly drying up, so I expect to see renewed upward price pressure since silver miners are unable to grow output," he told INN.

Khandoshko expressed a similar sentiment, saying demand is likely to keep outpacing supply.

However, she also sees geopolitics and a global macroeconomic situation that could constrain both demand and supply growth in 2025. For example, economic difficulties in Europe and China could slow energy transition demand.

"The problem is that silver production is mainly concentrated in geopolitically challenging areas, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, where securing funding for supply expansion is quite difficult" — Julia Khandoshko, Mind Money

When it comes to supply, Khandoshko told INN that she sees a different scenario.

“The problem is that silver production is mainly concentrated in geopolitically challenging areas, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, where securing funding for supply expansion is quite difficult," she explained.

"These factors limit silver’s growth potential compared to gold, which in turn benefits from its role as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty."

Silver M&A set to heat up in 2025

As silver supply becomes increasingly stressed, experts are eyeing projects that are ramping up.

Krauth highlighted Aya Gold and Silver’s (TSX:AYA:OTCQX:AYASF) Zgounder mine expansion. Its first pour was at the end of November, and it is expected to ramp up to full annual output of 8 million ounces in 2025.

Endeavour Silver’s (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) Terronera mine is also nearing completion. Once complete, the operation is expected to produce 15.5 million silver equivalent ounces per year.

For its part, Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE,NYSE:SKE) is working to develop its Eskay Creek project. It is set to come online in 2027, and is expected to bring 9.5 million ounces of silver per year to market in its first five years.

Krauth said a rising silver price is likely good news for mergers and acquisitions in 2025.

“Higher prices, since they translate into higher share prices, meaning acquirers can use their more valuable shares as a currency to acquire others … I think 2024 will bring deals between mid-tiers and between juniors," he said.

Krauth added, "The truth is that many mid-tier producers have not been spending on exploration. Something has to give, so I think we’ll see this space heat up."

Investor takeaway

Khandoshko and Krauth have similar silver outlooks for 2025, suggesting a possible pullback.

“Due to supply shortages and increasing demand in the coming months, silver is expected to reach US$35. After this, a slight pullback to US$30 would be possible,” Khandoshko said.

However, after that happens she projects another rise, with silver potentially passing US$50.

Krauth was looking for silver to reach US$35 in 2024, which happened in Q4. Looking forward to 2025, he thinks the white metal will revisit that level in the first quarter, with US$40 or more possible later in the year.

However, he suggested that investors should be cautious of wider economic trends affecting silver.

“There is a serious risk of significant correction in the broader markets and of a recession. A broad market selloff could bleed into silver stocks, even if only temporarily,” Krauth said.

In the case of a recession, a lack of industrial demand could create headwinds for silver. Still, Krauth thinks that could be tempered by government stimulus efforts for green energy and infrastructure.

Overall, 2025 could be a significant year for silver investors. However, geopolitical and economic instability may provide headwinds across the resource sector and could stymie silver's upward momentum.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Prismo Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Silver Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Gold may be grabbing headlines with record-breaking highs in 2025, but silver is quietly making its own impressive climb, rising 17 percent since the start of the year.

Long supported by industrial demand, the silver market is also benefiting from its reputation as a safe-haven asset. However, mounting economic uncertainty has rattled investors in recent months.

While there are many driving forces behind this uncertainty, the ongoing tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and his administration have spooked equity markets worldwide.

What happened to the silver price in Q1?

After reaching a year-to-date high of US$34.72 per ounce in October 2024, the price of silver spent the rest of the year in decline, bottoming out at US$28.94 on December 30.

A momentum shift at the start of the year caused it to rise. Opening at US$29.53 on January 2, silver quickly broke through the US$30 barrier on January 7, eventually reaching US$31.28 by January 31.

Silver price, January 2 to April 4, 2025

Silver price, January 2 to April 4, 2025

Chart via Trading Economics.

Silver's gains continued through much of February, with the white metal climbing to US$32.94 on February 20 before retreating to US$31.13 on February 28. Silver rose again in March, surpassing the US$32 mark on March 5 and closing above US$32 on March 12. It peaked at its quarterly high of US$34.43 on March 27.

Heading into April, silver slumped back to US$33.67 on the first day of the month; it then declined sharply to below US$30 following Trump's tariff announcements on April 2.

Tariff fears lift silver, but industrial demand uncertainty looms

Precious metals, including silver, have benefited from the volatility created by the Trump administration’s constant tariff threats since the beginning of the year. These threats have caused chaos throughout global equity and financial markets, prompting more investors to seek safe-haven assets to stabilize their portfolios.

However, there are concerns that the threat of tariffs could weaken industrial demand, which could cool price gains in the silver market. In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Peter Krauth, editor of the Silver Stock Investor and author of "The Great Silver Bull," said it's too soon to tell how tariffs may affect silver.

“We don’t really have any indication yet that industrial demand has weakened. There is, of course, a lot of concern regarding industrial demand, as tariffs could cause demand destruction as costs go up,” he said.

Krauth noted that for solar panels there is an argument that tariffs could positively affect industrial demand if countries have a greater desire for self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on energy imports.

He referenced research by Heraeus Precious Metals about a possible slowdown in demand from China, which accounts for 80 percent of solar panel capacity. However, any slowdown would coincide with a transition from older PERC technology to newer TOPCon cells, which require significantly more silver inputs.

“This, along with the gradual replacement of older PERC solar panels with TOPCon panels, should support silver demand at or near recent levels,” Krauth said.

Recession could provide headwinds

Another potential headwind for silver is the looming prospect of a recession in the US.

At the beginning of 2024, analysts had largely reached a consensus that some form of recession was inevitable.

While real GDP in the US rose 2.8 percent year-on-year for 2024, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tool shows a projected -2.8 percent growth rate for the first quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis won't release official real GDP figures until April 30, but the Atlanta Fed’s numbers suggest a troubling fall in GDP that could signal an impending recession.

In comments to INN, Mind Money CEO Julia Khandoshko indicated that a recession may negatively impact the silver market due to the growing demand for silver from energy transition markets.

“When the economy slows down, demand for manufactured goods, including silver, decreases, which means that buying in the next six months is unlikely to be a wise decision,” she said.

Solar panels account for significant demand, with considerable amounts also used in electric vehicles. Tariffs on US vehicle imports and a possible recession could create added pressure for silver.

"In my view, there’s a strong possibility of witnessing a shock from a severe supply shortage in the silver market within the next six months or so" — Peter Krauth, Silver Stock Investor

“Another important factor is silver’s connection to the electric vehicle market. Previously, this sector supported demand for the metal, but now its growth has slowed down. In Europe and China, interest in electric cars is no longer so active, and against the background of economic problems, sales may even decline,” Khandoshko said.

Silver demand from solar panel production stands at 232 million ounces annually, with an additional 80 million ounces used by the electric vehicle sector. A recession could lead consumers to postpone major purchases, such as home improvements or new vehicles, particularly if coupled with the extra costs of tariffs.

Although the impact of tariffs on the economy — and ultimately demand for silver — remains uncertain, the Silver Institute’s latest news release on March 3 indicates a fifth consecutive annual supply deficit.

Silver price forecast for 2025

“I think silver will hold up well and rise on balance over the rest of this year,” Krauth said.

He also noted that, like gold, there have been shipments of physical silver out of vaults in the UK to New York as market participants try to avoid any direct tariffs that may be coming.

“In my view, there’s a strong possibility of witnessing a shock from a severe supply shortage in the silver market within the next six months or so,” Krauth explained to INN.

Khandoshko suggested silver's outlook is more closely tied to consumer sentiment. “The situation may also change when the news stops discussing the high probability of a recession in the US,” she remarked.

With Trump announcing a sweeping 10 percent global tariff along with dozens of specific reciprocal tariffs on April 2, there appears to be more instability and uncertainty ahead for the world’s financial systems.

This uncertainty has spread to precious metals, with silver trading lower on April 3 and retreating back toward the US$31 mark. Investors might be taking profits, but it could also be a broader pullback as they determine how to respond in a more aggressively tariffed world. In either scenario, the market may be nearing opportunities.

“There is some risk that we could see a near-term correction in the silver price. I don’t see silver as currently overbought, but gold does appear to be. I think we could get a correction in the gold price, which would likely pull silver lower. I could see silver retreating to the US$29 to US$30 level. That would be an excellent entry point. In that scenario, I’d be a buyer of both the physical metal and the silver miners,” Krauth said.

With increased industrial demand and its traditional safe-haven status, silver may present a more ideological challenge for investors in 2025 as competing forces exert their influence. Ultimately, supply and demand will likely be what drives investors to pursue opportunities more than its safe-haven appeal.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. Since the start of the year, the price of silver has increased by over 11 percent as of April 11, and it reached a year-to-date high of US$34.38 per ounce on March 27.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

So far, aboveground stockpiles have been keeping the price in check, but the expectation is those stocks will be depleted in 2025 or 2026, further restricting the supply side of the market.

How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on February 12, 2025, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.

1. Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV)

Year-to-date gain: 185.92 percent
Market cap: C$848.98 million
Share price: C$2.03

Discovery Silver is a precious metals development company focused on advancing its Cordero silver project in Mexico. Additionally, it is looking to become a gold producer with its recently announced acquisition of the producing Porcupine Complex in Ontario, Canada.

Cordero is located in Mexico’s Chihuahua State and is composed of 26 titled mining concessions covering approximately 35,000 hectares in a prolific silver and gold mining district.

A 2024 feasibility study for the project outlines proven and probable reserves of 327 million metric tons of ore containing 302 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 29 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver, and 840,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.08 g/t gold. The site also hosts significant zinc and lead reserves.

The report also indicated favorable economics for development. At a base case scenario of US$22 per ounce of silver and US$1,600 per ounce of gold, the project has an after-tax net present value of US$1.18 billion, an internal rate of return of 22 percent and a payback period of 5.2 years.

Discovery's shares gained significantly on January 27, after the company announced it had entered into a deal to acquire the Porcupine Complex in Canada from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM).

The Porcupine Complex is made up of four mines including two that are already in production: Hoyle Pond and Borden. Additionally, a significant portion of the complex is located in the Timmins Gold Camp, a region known for historic gold production.

Discovery anticipates production of 285,000 ounces of gold annually over the next 10 years and has a mine life of 22 years. Inferred resources at the site point to significant expansion, with 12.49 million ounces of gold, from 254.5 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.53 g/t.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Discovery will pay Newmont US$200 million in cash and US$75 million in common shares, and US$150 million of deferred consideration will be paid in four payments beginning on December 31, 2027.

According to Discovery in its full-year 2024 financial results, the Porcupine acquisition will help support the financing, development and operation of Cordero. Discovery’s share price reached a year-to-date high of C$2.12 on March 31.

2. Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)

Year-to-date gain: 136.36 percent
Market cap: C$16.47 million
Share price: C$0.13

Almaden Minerals is a precious metals exploration company working to advance the Ixtaca gold and silver deposit in Puebla, Mexico. According to the company website, the deposit was discovered by Almaden’s team in 2010 and has seen more than 200,000 meters of drilling across 500 holes.

A July 2018 resource estimate shows measured resources of 862,000 ounces of gold and 50.59 million ounces of silver from 43.38 million metric tons of ore, and indicated resources of 1.15 million ounces of gold and 58.87 million ounces of silver from 80.76 million metric tons of ore with a 0.3 g/t cutoff.

In April 2022, Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) ruled that the initial licenses issued in 2002 and 2003 would be reverted back to application status after the court found there had been insufficient consultation when the licenses were originally assigned.

Ultimately, the applications were denied in February 2023, effectively halting progress on the Ixtaca project. While subsequent court cases have preserved Almaden’s mineral rights, it has yet to restore the licenses to continue work on the project.

In June 2024, Almaden announced it had confirmed up to US$9.5 million in litigation financing that will be used to fund international arbitrations proceedings against Mexico under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In a December update, the company announced that several milestones had been achieved, including the first session with the tribunal, at which the company was asked to submit memorial documents outlining its legal arguments by March 20, 2025. At that time, the company stated it would vigorously pursue the claim but preferred a constructive resolution with Mexico.

In its most recent update on March 21, the company indicated that it had submitted the requested documents, claiming US$1.06 billion in damages. The memorial document outlines how Mexico breached its obligations and unlawfully expropriated Almaden’s investments without compensation.

Shares in Almaden reached a year-to-date high of C$0.135 on February 24.

3. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)

Year-to-date gain: 98.43 percent
Market cap: C$373.48 million
Share price: C$2.52

Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.

The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 metric tons of ore per day ore, and according to its FY24 report released on January 21 the mine produced 1.1 million ounces of silver, 7,477 ounces of gold and 6.2 million pounds of copper last year. Overall, the company saw broad production increases with silver rising 19 percent, gold rising 2 percent and copper increasing 17 percent year over year.

In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, hosts a measured and indicated resource of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.

In a January 15 update, Avino announced it had received all necessary permits for mining at La Preciosa and begun underground development at La Preciosa. It is now developing a 350-meter mine access and haulage decline. The company said the first phase at the site is expected to be under C$5 million and will be funded from cash reserves.

The latest update from Avino occurred on March 11, when it announced its 2024 financial results. The company reported record revenue of $24.4 million, up 95 percent compared to 2023. Avino also reduced its costs per silver ounce sold.

Additionally, Avino reported a 19 percent increase in production in 2024, producing 1.11 million ounces of silver compared to 928,643 ounces in 2023. The company’s sales also increased, up by 23 percent to 2.56 million ounces of silver compared to 2.09 million ounces the previous year.

Avino's share price marked a year-to-date high of C$2.80 on March 27.

4. Highlander Silver (CSE:HSLV)

Year-to-date gain: 90 percent
Market cap: C$160.17 million
Share price: C$1.90

Highlander Silver is an exploration and development company advancing projects in South America.

Its primary focus has been the San Luis silver-gold project, which it acquired in a May 2024 deal from SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) for US$5 million in upfront cash consideration and up to an additional US$37.5 million if Highlander meets certain production milestones.

The 23,098 hectare property, located in the Ancash department of Peru, hosts a historic measured and indicated mineral resource of 9 million ounces of silver, with an average grade of 578.1 g/t, and 348,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 22.4 g/t from 484,000 metric tons of ore.

In July 2024, the company said it was commencing field activities at the project; it has not provided results from the program. In its December 2024 management discussion and analysis, the company stated it was undertaking a review of prior exploration plans and targets, adding that it believes there is exceptional growth potential.

Highlander's most recent news came on March 11, when it announced it had closed an upsized bought deal private placement for gross proceeds of C$32 million. The company said it will use the funding to further exploration activities at San Luis and for general working capital.

Shares in Highlander reached a year-to-date high of C$1.96 on March 31.

5. Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ)

Year-to-date gain: 85.45 percent
Market cap: C$192.16 million
Share price: C$0.51

Santacruz Silver is an Americas-focused silver producer with operations in Bolivia and Mexico. Its producing assets include the Bolivar, Porco and Caballo Blanco Group mines in Bolivia, along with the Zimapan mine in Mexico.

In a production report released on January 30, the company disclosed consolidated silver production of 6.72 million ounces, marking a 4 percent decrease from the 7 million ounces produced in 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to a reduction in average grades across all its mining properties.

In addition to its producing assets, Santacruz also owns the greenfield Soracaya project. This 8,325-hectare land package is located in Potosi, Bolivia. According to an August 2024 technical report, the site hosts an inferred resource of 34.5 million ounces of silver derived from 4.14 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 260 g/t.

Shares in Santacruz reached a year-to-date high of C$0.59 on March 18.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

3D bar chart with fluctuating white bars on a numerical background.

Silver Price Surges to US$36, Marking 13 Year High

Overshadowed by gold in recent months, silver claimed the spotlight on Thursday (June 5).

The white metal's price rose as high as US$36.03 per ounce in early morning trading, a 13 year high, before retreating toward the US$35.50 mark as US markets began their sessions.

Recent economic and geopolitical events have raised analysts’ expectations of a September rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, helping to fuel safe-haven buying of silver and gold.

Two silver bars weighing 1000 grams in front of price charts.

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion?

Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.

Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if silver is a good investment and it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios.

While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.

Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Upsize of Brokered Financing to C$6 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Companies have increased the size of its previously announced best efforts basis, brokeredprivate placement offering to C$6,000,000 (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and together with Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"). Pursuant to the upsize, the Offering consists of up to 24,000,000 subscription receipts of Summa (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt.

×