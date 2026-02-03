BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Sub-Adviser Name Change

The sub-adviser of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF), Alcentra NY, LLC, has changed its name to BSP NY LLC. Accordingly, effective immediately, all references to Alcentra NY, LLC and Alcentra in the fund's documentation are replaced with BSP NY LLC and BSP, respectively.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Investments. BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Through a client-first approach, BNY Investments brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY. Additional information on BNY Investments is available on www.bny.com/investments . Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Investments is a division of BNY , which has $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2025. Established in 1784, BNY is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

