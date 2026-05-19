BNY Announces ETF Share Splits

BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC today announced that five of their ETFs will undergo forward share splits at a ratio of 3-for-1. A forward share split increases an ETF's number of shares outstanding while decreasing its Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share accordingly. The total value of a shareholder's investment will remain unchanged.

The share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of US markets on July 16, 2026 ("Record Date") and will be payable after the close of business on July 17, 2026, as follows:

Ticker

Name

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Split
Ratio

BKLC

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

3-for-1

BKMC

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

3-for-1

BKSE

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

3-for-1

BKIE

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

3-for-1

BKEM

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

3-for-1

As a result of the share split, shareholders will receive three shares for each ETF share held as indicated in the table above. Shares of each ETF will begin trading at their post-split price on Monday, July 20, 2026 ("Ex-Date"). A shareholder's total investment value will not be affected by the share split. However, on Ex-Date, the per share NAV and opening market price of each ETF will be approximately one-third of its pre-split value.

Important Information

BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC, the investment adviser for the BNY ETFs, is part of BNY Investments. BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Through a client-first approach, BNY Investments brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY. Additional information on BNY Investments is available on www.bny.com/investments . Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Investments is a division of BNY, which oversees $59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2026. Established in 1784, BNY is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY powers capital around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at newsroom for the latest company news.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional or visit bny.com/investments. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal. The risks of investing in an ETF typically reflect the risks associated with the types of instruments in which the ETF invests. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss.

ETF shares are listed on an exchange, and shares are generally purchased and sold in the secondary market at market price. At times, the market price may be at a premium or discount to the ETF's per share NAV. In addition, ETFs are subject to the risk that an active trading market for an ETF's shares may not develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions.

ETFs issue (or redeem) fund shares to certain institutional investors known as "Authorized Participants" (typically market makers or other broker-dealers) only in large blocks of fund shares known as "Creation Units." BNY Mellon Securities Corporation ("BNYSC"), a subsidiary of BNY, serves as distributor of the fund. BNYSC does not distribute fund shares in less than Creation Units, nor does it maintain a secondary market in fund shares. BNYSC may enter into selected agreements with Authorized Participants for the sale of Creation Units of fund shares.

For Press Inquiries:
BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC
Jessica Greaney
jessica.greaney@bny.com
Taylor Ventrice
taylor.ventrice@bny.com

For Other Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
240 Greenwich Street
New York, New York 10286
1-800-334-6899

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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