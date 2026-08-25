Bluefin Collaborates with Visa to Deliver Unified Card-Present Acceptance Through Visa Acceptance Solutions

New offering combines Bluefin's card-present security infrastructure, including its PCI-validated P2PE solution, with Visa Acceptance Solutions to simplify secure in-person payment acceptance through a single integrated solution.

Bluefin, the global leader in payment and data security infrastructure for integrated and orchestrated commerce, and Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, today announced a new card-present acceptance offering that combines Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solution with Visa Acceptance Solutions.

The new offering provides merchants, software providers, and enterprise organizations with a unified approach to secure in-person payment acceptance, bringing together Visa's global payment capabilities with Bluefin's industry-leading card-present security infrastructure through a single integrated solution.

The Bluefin and Visa Acceptance Solutions collaboration is designed to address this shift by combining payment acceptance, PCI-validated security, tokenization, device lifecycle management, and enterprise payment infrastructure into a cohesive solution. Bluefin provides its PCI-validated P2PE solution, secure decryption services, certified payment application, terminal integration, and P2PE Manager ® , while Visa Acceptance Solutions delivers payment processing, tokenization, and global payment services through a unified architecture.

The offering has launched with selected certified Ingenico Lane series devices and is designed to simplify secure deployment across retail, hospitality, petroleum, healthcare, higher education, and other enterprise environments, while providing an architecture capable of expanding to additional certified device ecosystems. Organizations benefit from simplified deployment, centralized device management, developer APIs and SDKs, and reduced PCI compliance scope through Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solution.

"Enterprise organizations are no longer looking for individual payment technologies - they're looking for infrastructure that enables secure commerce across every channel," said Ruston Miles, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Bluefin. "Our collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions reflects a shared vision that secure payment acceptance should be delivered as an integrated platform rather than a collection of independent components. By combining Visa Acceptance Solutions with Bluefin's card-present security infrastructure, we're helping organizations simplify deployment, reduce complexity, and build a stronger foundation for the future of enterprise commerce."

The Bluefin and Visa Acceptance Solutions collaboration brings together payment acceptance, PCI-validated P2PE, tokenization, device management, and payment processing through a single solution. Organizations can deploy secure in-person payment acceptance without having to integrate multiple payment, security, and device management technologies independently. The offering is available to merchants and software providers through Visa Acceptance Solutions and Visa's global sales and partner channels, providing organizations with a streamlined path to deploy secure, enterprise-grade card-present acceptance.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in enterprise payment and data security infrastructure, helping organizations securely connect payment systems, applications, processors, and devices through a vendor-agnostic platform. Combining PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, orchestration, and centralized management, Bluefin enables enterprises to reduce PCI scope, simplify compliance, and securely orchestrate payments across complex environments. With more than 300 partners, 40,000 businesses, and over $350 billion in protected transactions annually, Bluefin provides the trusted infrastructure that connects modern payment ecosystems. Learn more at www.bluefin.com .

Walker Sands
BluefinPR@walkersands.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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