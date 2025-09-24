Blue Moon Metals Announces C$60 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Blue Moon Metals Announces C$60 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (" Blue Moon " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: MOON ; OTCQX: BMOOF ), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement with Scotiabank and Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Cormark Securities Inc. acting as co-lead underwriter (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis from the Company, 18,200,000 common shares of Blue Moon (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$3.30 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$60,060,000 (the " Offering ").

Blue Moon has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the " Over-Allotment Option ") to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be C$69,069,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 1, 2025, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including all necessary stock exchange and other regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to develop the Blue Moon project in California, confirm the ideal processing solution for the mineralized material from the Blue Moon project, additional exploration at the Blue Moon, Nussir and NSG projects, working capital, and general and administration and corporate activities, as further described in the Supplement (as defined below).

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the " Supplement ") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 23, 2025 (the " Shelf Prospectus "), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec). Copies of the Shelf Prospectus can be found, and the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering will be available, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering including the proposed use of proceeds therefrom. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable states securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company's website ( www.bluemoonmetals.com ).

For further information:

Blue Moon Metals Inc.
Christian Kargl-Simard
CEO and Director
Phone: (416) 230 3440
Email: christian@bluemoonmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements included herein that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may in some cases be identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause our current objectives, strategies and intentions to change. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the completion of the Offering as planned, the approval of the Offering by the Exchange, the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering, and the anticipated closing date of the Offering. Accordingly, we warn investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding our future results or plans. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management, and are subject to change after the date of this news release. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about Blue Moon and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Blue Moon can also be found in its public reports and filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca .


Blue Moon Mining

Blue Moon Mining

Overview

Much of zinc production comes from Asia and South America, with China and Peru being the top two producers. However, North American mining companies with a strong grasp on these trending markets present investors with opportunities for highly-prospective zinc discovery in the West and the chance to invest in the metals that will power the future.

Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon Mining (TSXV:MOON,OTC Pink:BMOOF) saw the immense potential of the Blue Moon asset and accumulated shares through the market to eventually take over the company and control of the project. McGrath is a CPA-CGA with over 20 years of experience in financing and executive roles in the junior public sector. It is worthy to note that McGrath was the CFO OF Anatolia Energy which raised $37 million and was acquired by Cub Energy in 2013.

Keep reading...Show less

Advanced Zinc-Silver Deposit in Western USA

Blue Moon Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling and Exploration Targets

Blue Moon Metals Inc.(TSXV:MOON; OTCQB:BMOOF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its drilling program to explore and expand the Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit. The initial program consists of 3-4 step-out holes totalling up to 2,400 metres. The holes will test a number of high-impact targets shown on the below long section

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive officer, stated, "We are excited to announce the resumption of drilling for resource expansion as well as high impact exploration targets in search of new VMS lenses. Since the successful program in early 2020, we have spent considerable resources reviewing the historical data and identified multiple exploration and development drilling opportunities as outlined below, all of which could dramatically change the upside potential size of the Blue Moon deposit. This is an exploration program our Company has been anxiously awaiting. It is well known that VMS deposits are found in clusters or pods and the potential to find additional massive sulphide lenses is very promising. Blue Moon has a 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource dated November 14, 2018 consisting of 10 million ounces silver, 771 million pounds of zinc, 71 million pounds of copper, and 300,000 ounces of gold."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blue Moon Signs Drill Contract for 2021 Work Program

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has signed a drilling contract to carry out its 2021 drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the United States. The core drilling campaign is expected to commence in late August and is designed to explore for down dip extensions of the deposit as well as to test for additional lenses to the south of the currently defined deposit

"Over the past few months Blue Moon has spent considerable time reviewing the historical data and identified multiple exploration drilling opportunities, all of which could dramatically change the upside potential size of the Blue Moon deposit. This is an exploration program our team has been anxiously awaiting to start." Commented Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blue Moon Announces $1 Million Financing for 2021 Drilling

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $1 million to proceed with a drilling program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The drilling will be building on the successful results announced in 2019 and 2020 with a combination of resource expansion and step-out opportunities

The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blue Moon Upgrades to OTCQB

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's common shares will be upgraded and quoted on the OTCQB Market exchange in the United States effective today, May 11, 2021. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol TSXV:MOON

Moving to the OTCQB in the United States will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the TSX Venture Exchange and introduce the Company to a broader range of retail and institutional investors that a U.S. listing provides. The Company's flagship 100% owned Blue Moon zinc-silver-copper-gold deposit is located in the United States.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

