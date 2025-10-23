BLP Strengthens Southern California Position with 450,000-SF, Two-Building Industrial Acquisition in City of Industry

The fully leased portfolio offers valuable space in a supply-constrained market and underscores BLP's commitment to high-quality logistics assets.

Bridge Logistics Properties ("BLP"), subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (together with its affiliates, "Bridge"), today announced the acquisition of a two-building, 450,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the City of Industry, California. The transaction builds on BLP's momentum in key infill markets and supports its long-term growth strategy across Southern California.

BLP Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in City of Industry - 18305 and 18501 San Jose Avenue

Located less than half a mile from SR-60, the assets offer direct access to Interstates 5, 10, and 15, enabling efficient connectivity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and major population centers across Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire.

The portfolio includes:

  • 18305 San Jose Avenue – 27' clear height, 24 dock-high positions, 2 grade-level doors, 2,400 amps of power, and an oversized 250' truck court with two rows of extra trailer parking.
  • 18501 San Jose Avenue – 24' clear height, 26 dock-high positions (3-sided loading), 3 grade-level doors, 120' truck court, and ample car parking.

"The 450,000-square-foot two-building project offers attractive near-term income coverage, institutional-quality functionality, and strategic positioning in one of Southern California's most supply-constrained markets," said Grant Moore, Vice President of West Region Investments at BLP. "With limited new development in the San Gabriel Valley, we believe these assets are well positioned for rent growth and long-term performance."

The transaction emerged from a selective marketing process of a seven-building Southern California portfolio. BLP focused exclusively on the City of Industry assets due to their higher-level functionality, strategic location, and strong in-place tenancies. While the purchase price is not being disclosed, the acquisition basis represents a meaningful discount to peak pricing and current replacement cost, creating a strong foundation for value growth.

City of Industry remains one of the tightest industrial submarkets in the country, with a current vacancy rate of just 2.4% and less than 1% of inventory under construction. This scarcity, combined with sustained tenant demand, continues to place upward pressure on rents and supports long-term value preservation.

"This acquisition aligns with our broader strategy of targeting high-performing logistics assets in supply-constrained, high-demand infill markets," said Paul Jones, Managing Director at BLP. "By remaining disciplined in our investment approach and leveraging deep relationships, we continue to identify opportunities that balance immediate income with long-term value creation across our portfolios."

The Seller was represented by JLL, whose team — Patrick Nally, Ryan Spradling, Evan Moran, and Makenna Peter — expertly facilitated the transaction.

This acquisition expands BLP's presence in the West Region and reinforces its commitment to acquiring best-in-class logistics assets in supply-constrained, high-demand markets nationwide.

For more information, visit BridgeBLP.com .

About BLP

BLP is a vertically integrated logistics real estate investment manager led by tenured, multi-disciplinary real estate professionals with experience navigating several economic environments over the past three decades. Its founding members and leadership team employ a disciplined investment strategy that is both cycle-tested and innovative. Founded in 2021, BLP is comprised of industrial real estate veterans with prior tenure at Brookfield, Prologis, IDI Logistics, Duke Realty, Hines and KTR Partners.

BLP is a value-focused investment manager that is highly collaborative with its institutional capital partners. Leveraging its deep local relationships and its global operating experience, BLP uncovers and executes on investment opportunities in targeted coastal and gateway markets in the U.S. BLP executes its acquisition and development strategy in a vertically integrated regional structure across five offices located in New Jersey, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles. Its steadfast focus on innovation and sustainable development promotes solutions that are both profitable and socially responsible. For more information, visit BridgeBLP.com .

About Bridge

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $50 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, property, or investment. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, tax, legal, or accounting advice. The opinions, estimates, forecasts, and statements of financial market trends are subject to change without notice due to changes in the market or economic conditions. We believe the information provided here is reliable, but do not warrant its accuracy or completeness.

Bridge Logistics Properties Contact:
Stacey Jones
Public Relations for BLP
(213) 925-8177
stacey@lavozmarketing.com

Bridge Investment Group Contact:
Charlotte Morse
Head of Investor Relations and Marketing
(877) 866-4540
charlotte.morse@bridgeig.com

