Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to trade in the USA, under the ticker BLMHF on the OTCQB Market. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"This is an important step in making Bloom's shares accessible to the widest audience possible, as DTC eligibility allows Bloom's existing U.S investors to benefit from electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's shares within the United States," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

