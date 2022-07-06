Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The initial tranche of the Offering was led by Ascenta Finance Corp., an exempt market dealer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. In connection with closing the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $39,900, issued 3,000 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023, and 196,500 compensation options (each, an "Option") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Option is exercisable to acquire a Unit under the same terms as the Offering until July 6, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Offering included participation by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the amount of 50,000 Units. The purchase constitutes a related-party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions) ("MI 61-101"). The purchase is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units issued to, and the consideration paid by, the Chief Executive Officer did not exceed twenty-five percent of the Company's market capitalization.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

About Ascenta Finance Corp.

Ascenta Finance, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in the provinces of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Ascenta connects qualified investors with quality companies that provide compelling investment opportunities with significant upside potential.

For more information on the Company, please email investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

To express an interest in participating in the Offering, please contact Marshall Farris at Ascenta Finance Corp. (marshall@ascentafinance.com).

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130200

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health PartnersCSE: BLMHEmerging Tech Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $11.1M for the period ended March 31st, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to $16.9M for the first half of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

British Columbia government selects Bloom, a leader in Workplace Health-Tech, to join event designed to open doors, facilitate partnerships, expand business

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announced it has been asked by the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation to join a government-supported virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Extends Contract with State of Texas for K-12 Schools

Bloom Health Partners Extends Contract with State of Texas for K-12 Schools

Program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests is extended through the 2022-2023 school year in Texas.

 Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company") a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded an extension of its state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools to the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Bloom's program with schools in Texas, announced in January, includes both rapid and lab testing that covers the needs of schools as they plan for waves and variants associated with the pandemic. As previously announced, Bloom will conduct PCR testing in the Company's Dallas-based laboratory. Rapid tests will continue to be supplied to schools, with results data managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Receives Additional Container of Plantein Product

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods from Australia has been received

The container was in response to the interest generated from the recent tradeshows, where the Company presented PlanteinTM at the; Canadian Health Food Association NOW; Grocery Food West; and Planted Expo. The Company has replenished its inventories to ensure that there is enough supply to meet the increasing interest we have been receiving.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

  • Extended survival and tumor shrinkage in advanced breast cancer patients who matched the immunotherapy HLA types, lead to the development of BriaCell's prostate cancer program based on the patient's HLA type.
  • Bria-Pros™ is a novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy approach to treating prostate cancer.
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing has entered an agreement with BriaCell to manufacture clinical supplies for BriaCell's anticipated clinical trial in advanced prostate cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has entered a manufacturing service agreement with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Waisman), to manufacture Bria-Pros™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer, for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with experience in the manufacturing of cellular therapies for clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waisman will be responsible for good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of Bria-Pros™ for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman's expert team will be working closely with BriaCell's scientific and product development teams to ensure timely production of Bria-Pros™ in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements by the FDA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

Annual Service Contract Extension Valued at $1M CAD Focused on Engagement Labs Premiere Data Analytics PaaS, TotalSocial®

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs" or the "Subsidiary) has secured an annual multi-service contract with the global leader in premium audio storytelling (i.e. podcasts, audiobooks, etc.). This key account client is a subsidiary of a multinational technology leader that is Nasdaq listed with a market capital of US $1.1 trillion. The agreements includes four prolific new title launch studies and a one (1) year PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contract with a total value of nearly $1,000,000 (with options for contract renewal).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Continued Demand Due to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Policy

Strongest Sales Channel in Company History

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Strategic Restructure of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Strategic Restructure of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Restructure to Divest of an Estimated $5M in Liabilities and Annual Operating Expenses and to Reposition DGTL Holdings Inc. for Scalable Revenue Growth, Cashflow Positivity and Accretive M&A

The DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") board of directors reports that the Company has initiated a strategic restructuring of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hashoff LLC ("Hashoff"") and Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs"). The goal of restructuring its subsidiaries is to apply objective third-party financial analysis to current business operations to assess long term viability and to optimize organizational structures. The result of this initiative is an estimated divestiture of $5,000,402[i] in liabilities and operating expenses and a repositioning of the Company for scalable revenue growth, near-term cashflow positivity, and long-term shareholder equity.

On June 1, 2022, Hashoff LLC retained the services of Lindenwood Associates, a New York based strategic development and restructuring firm ("Lindenwood") to assess legal and financial viability as well as Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens, LLP ("KWJSS") to provide legal services to Hashoff LLC in connection therewith. The Hashoff LLC restructuring team has completed a thorough and objective viability assessment. After presenting their report, and reviewing the facts, the board voted unanimously to accept the recommendations of Lindenwood to commence a formal orderly wind down and subsequent dissolution of Hashoff LLC in accordance with Section 18-801 of the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act.

The result of the Hashoff LLC wind down is the divestiture of an estimated $1,939,053 in accounts payable and accrued expenses and $572,849 in contingent liabilities from the DGTL Holdings Inc. consolidated balance sheet.[ii] As the initial step towards this financial restructuring project, both of DGTL's wholly owned subsidiaries have been approved for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan forgiveness. PPP loan forgiveness applications were processed by the SBA (Small Business Association) a US federal administration agency that administers small business relief loans (as authorized by s.1106 of the federal CARES Act). Hashoff LLC had $177,000 in PPP loans forgiven and Engagement Labs had $420,000 in loans forgiven totalling $597,000 in interest bearing loans removed from the DGTL Holdings balance sheet.

In addition, by identifying and implementing numerous cost savings and efficiency measures, the new DGTL executive team has produced a 50% reduction in annual operating expenses for Engagement Labs Inc. The financial restructure of Engagement Labs provides a viable entity which will now serve as DGTL's flagship social media subsidiary, with multiple operating business lines. In doing so, Engagement Labs Inc. will expand product and service offerings to include strategy, execution, measurement and distribution solutions to serve DGTL's Fortune 100 clients as a full-service social media PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service).

Therefore, within the first 120 days under the leadership of the new DGTL executive team, the Company has proactively divested over $3,234,743 in current and non-current liabilities and an additional $1,891,500 in annual operating expenses[iii] totalling an estimated first year reduction of $5,000,402 in long term debt and on-going operating expenses. When accounting for the longer-term impact of the significant reduction in annual operating expenses, a continuance of the previous cost structure would continue to increase this total estimate with every future year of on-going operations. Financial improvements will begin to be reflected within the Q1 2023 financial statements (October 30, 2022), and subsequent filings, thereafter.

In summary, the new DGTL executive team is dedicated to restoring fiscal responsibility, accountability and sound corporate governance in order to maximize long term value of shareholder equity. Reducing liabilities and post-restructure operating expenses by an estimated $5,000,402 is a major material improvement to the consolidated financial position of the Company. Moving forward, DGTL is now positioned for scalable revenue growth and accretive M&A with a stronger corporate structure and a viable financial position.

In closing, DGTL will be hosting a video webinar on Wednesday July 6th, 2022, which will include a CEO update on the Company and its current operations and future business interests. The participant details for this meeting are listed below. Availability is limited. Register in advance to secure participation.

DGTL CEO Update
July 6th, 2022, 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting via the link below.
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpdO2tpjkrE9SXqxzeWGtson8BaIOSH3LK

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information, please contact:

DGTL Holdings Inc.
John David A. Belfontaine
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

------

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software and services companies. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) companies entering a rapid growth stage within the sectors of social media, gaming, streaming, OTT and others. In doing so, DGTL is seeking to build full-service operating business lines in each sector complete with content, analytics and distribution solutions. DGTL is seeking new accretive M&A opportunities via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". DGTL Holdings Inc. has 44,549,265 common shares issued and outstanding, as of the date of this release. For more information visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of enterprise level clients. Engagement Labs Inc. will expand product and service offerings to include strategy, execution, measurement and distribution solutions to serve DGTL's Fortune 100 clients as a full-service social media PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service).

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Lindenwood Associates LLC

Lindenwood Associates is an experienced strategic development and restructuring firm. Lindenwood is led by corporate turnaround and restructuring specialists with progressive expertise leading and managing distressed companies, delivering results in crisis situations, divestitures, and a wide range of corporate development initiatives. Lindenwood leads companies through complex challenges spanning a diverse range of industries to achieve improved strength, value, and growth.

For more information visit https://www.lindenwoodassociates.com.

KWJS&S, LLP

Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens (KWJS&S), LLP is a boutique commercial law firm dedicated to providing superior legal services. The firm specializes in the primary areas of practice Corporate Reorganization and Restructuring, Commercial Litigation, Transactions & Finance.

For more information, please visit https://klestadt.com.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to DGTL and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are accurate, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, DGTL will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, DGTL assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to the impact of all intangible and variable economic and legal risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×