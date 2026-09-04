Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date 

Index Name 

Action 

Company Name 

Ticker 

GICS Sector 

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Addition

Dell Technologies

DELL

Information Technology

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Deletion

Honeywell Aerospace

HONA

Industrials

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Addition

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

Information Technology

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Deletion

NIKE

NKE

Consumer Discretionary

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Addition

Arista Networks

ANET

Information Technology

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Deletion

Simon Property Group

SPG

Real Estate

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Addition

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

 Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 100

Deletion

Colgate-Palmolive

CL

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 500 

Addition

Bloom Energy

BE 

Industrials 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 500 

Deletion

Molson Coors Beverage

TAP 

Consumer Staples 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 500 

Addition 

Everpure

Information Technology 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

The Trade Desk

TTD 

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 500 

Addition 

Illumina

ILMN 

Health Care 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P 500 

Deletion

Builders FirstSource 

BLDR 

Industrials 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition 

HubSpot

HUBS 

Information Technology 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Boston Beer

SAM 

Consumer Staples 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition 

AGNC Investment  

AGNC 

Financials 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Capri Holdings

CPRI 

Consumer Discretionary 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition 

Corcept Therapeutics 

CORT 

Health Care 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Everpure

Information Technology 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition 

Brinker Intl

EAT 

Consumer Discretionary 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Illumina

ILMN 

Health Care 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Herc Holdings  

HRI 

Industrials 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

N-able

NABL 

Information Technology 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Delek US Holdings 

DK 

Energy 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion 

Shenandoah Telecommunications

SHEN 

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

AXT

AXTI 

Information Technology 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion 

Matthews Intl

MATW

Consumer Discretionary 

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Arcutis Biotherapeutics  

ARQT 

Health Care 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Verra Mobility

VRRM 

Industrials 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

AtriCure

ATRC

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Franklin BSP Realty Trust

FBRT 

Financials

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Capri Holdings

CPRI 

Consumer Discretionary 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT 

Real Estate 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Boston Beer

SAM 

Consumer Staples 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion 

Amerisafe 

AMSF 

Financials 

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

Molson Coors Beverage

TAP 

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Cogent Communications Holdings

CCOI 

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition 

The Trade Desk

TTD 

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026 

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Corcept Therapeutics 

CORT 

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition 

Builders FirstSource

BLDR 

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brinker Intl

EAT 

Consumer Discretionary 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com 

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloom-energy-illumina-and-everpure-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-100-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-302870517.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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