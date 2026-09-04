Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Dell Technologies
|
DELL
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Honeywell Aerospace
|
HONA
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Palo Alto Networks
|
PANW
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
NIKE
|
NKE
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Arista Networks
|
ANET
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Simon Property Group
|
SPG
|
Real Estate
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Sandisk
|
SNDK
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Colgate-Palmolive
|
CL
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Bloom Energy
|
BE
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Molson Coors Beverage
|
TAP
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Everpure
|
P
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
The Trade Desk
|
TTD
|
Communication Services
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Builders FirstSource
|
BLDR
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
HubSpot
|
HUBS
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
AGNC Investment
|
AGNC
|
Financials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Capri Holdings
|
CPRI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Corcept Therapeutics
|
CORT
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Everpure
|
P
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Brinker Intl
|
EAT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Herc Holdings
|
HRI
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
N-able
|
NABL
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Delek US Holdings
|
DK
|
Energy
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Shenandoah Telecommunications
|
SHEN
|
Communication Services
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
AXT
|
AXTI
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Matthews Intl
|
MATW
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
|
ARQT
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Verra Mobility
|
VRRM
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
AtriCure
|
ATRC
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Franklin BSP Realty Trust
|
FBRT
|
Financials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Capri Holdings
|
CPRI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
NexPoint Residential Trust
|
NXRT
|
Real Estate
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Amerisafe
|
AMSF
|
Financials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Molson Coors Beverage
|
TAP
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cogent Communications Holdings
|
CCOI
|
Communication Services
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
The Trade Desk
|
TTD
|
Communication Services
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Corcept Therapeutics
|
CORT
|
Health Care
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Builders FirstSource
|
BLDR
|
Industrials
|
Sept 21, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Brinker Intl
|
EAT
|
Consumer Discretionary
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