Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a partnership with Solosatoshi a company dedicated to the advancement of open-sourced Bitcoin mining.

The partnership will bring their popular product the Bitaxe Gama, a 1.2 TH/s home miner , to the Bitcoin Well Points store . This means Bitcoin Well customers who accumulate points by making transactions and referring their friends to the platform can use them to buy a Bitaxe.

"We're excited to partner with the leader in the solo-mining space," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "I'm hopeful that as we continue these great partnerships, with industry leading products, the Bitcoin Well points store will be the best place to discover and buy the leading bitcoin merchandise. This will drive new signups and active customers. I'm bullish on this strategy"

When asked about the partnership, Matt Howard, founder of Solosatoshi said, "We are excited to see the advancement and adoption of the Bitaxe project through an abundance of such use cases. We look forward to our strategic partnership with Bitcoin Well, and we are very optimistic about all of the possibilities that open-source Bitcoin mining creates globally."

Effective today, any Bitcoin Well customer can use their points to buy a Bitaxe, or any of the other products available on the Bitcoin Well points store. The Company intends to continue making partnerships and expanding the store.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien, Tel: 1 888 711 3866, ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 10, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network for selling bitcoin on the Bitcoin Portal in the USA and a shares for debt settlement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Bitcoin Well Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares ("Shares") to the public from time to time.

Distributions of the Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated March 28, 2025 between Bitcoin Well and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent"). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian marketplace at prevailing market prices at the time of sale. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of March 28, 2027 and the completion of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program, subject to earlier termination by Company or the Agent in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network On The Bitcoin Portal In The USA

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network On The Bitcoin Portal In The USA

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta March 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network in the USA as a method of immediate delivery after a bitcoin purchase. This means US customers in all 50 states can now buy bitcoin and have it sent to their personal bitcoin wallets on the Lightning Network, saving money on blockchain transaction costs and preventing wallet bloat.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

A summary of the results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Announces New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the remaining balance, as of March 29, 2025, of approximately $4 billion of its existing share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to approximately $10 billion.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and driving strong shareholder returns, including investing in our leadership product portfolio to drive growth, while returning capital to owners."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 14 mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une rare compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer qu'elle a tenu son assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025 et que les actionnaires de la Société ont approuvé toutes les résolutions proposées :

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 14, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's rare publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce that it held its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2025 and that the Company's shareholders approved all proposed resolutions:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (" Westport ") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"We continue to make significant strides in transforming Westport and sharpening our strategic focus. Our priorities remain clear: driving success through Cespira, our HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group; pursuing operational excellence through initiatives to streamline processes and reduce costs; and positioning Westport at the forefront of the alternative fuel shift.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD and HUMAIN Form Strategic, $10B Collaboration to Advance Global AI

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and HUMAIN Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise, today announced a landmark agreement to build the world's most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centers stretching from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

As part of the agreement, the parties will invest up to $10B to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years. The AI superstructure built by AMD and HUMAIN will be open by design, accessible at scale, and optimized to power AI workloads across enterprise, start-up and sovereign markets. HUMAIN will oversee end-to-end delivery, including hyperscale data center, sustainable power systems, and global fiber interconnects, and AMD will provide the full spectrum of the AMD AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Battery Metals Investing

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Gold Investing

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

×