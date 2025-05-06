Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  Key highlights

  • Revenue of $31.8 million for the 3-months ended March 31, 2025 (Q1 2024: $16.2 million, +97%).

    • Online Bitcoin Portal revenue of 15.2 million in Q1 2025 (+111%).

    • Bitcoin Well Infinite revenue of 11.7 million in Q1 2025 (+374%).

  • Unique registrations grew by more than 7,000 in Q1 2025 to a total of over 39,000 as of March 31, 2025 (representing growth of 22% from December 31, 2024 and 160% from March 31, 2024).

    • As of May 1, 2025 the Company had over 41,000 unique registrations

  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.35 million for the 3-months ended March 31, 2025 (Q1 2024: negative $0.43 million).

    • Improvement in Adjusted EBITDA due to higher gross profit, partially offset by significant investments in marketing and advertising initiatives to promote growth of the Online Bitcoin Portal and Bitcoin Well Infinite.

  • Net income of $3.3 million for the 3-months ended March 31, 2025 (Q1 2024: loss of $8.1 million).

Financial overview

For the three months ended,

March 31,     2025

March 31,

2024

Revenue

31,802,012

16,181,120

Gross Profit

1,084,450

802,811

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(354,693)

(430,080)

Net income (loss)

3,293,498

(8,124,693)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,436,438)

(1,541,738)

  1. (1) See Non-IFRS Measures.

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 showed a significant 97% increase, reaching $31.8 million compared to $16.2 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was driven by a substantial increase in transaction volumes on both the Online Bitcoin Portal and Bitcoin Well Infinite.

Specifically, the Online segment experienced 111% revenue growth, reaching $15.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to $7.2 million in Q1 2024. Bitcoin Well Infinite also demonstrated strong growth, with a 374% increase in revenue, reaching $11.7 million, compared to $2.5 million in the previous year. This overall growth was partially offset by a decline in ATM sales, which decreased to $4.9 million in Q1 2025 from $6.5 million last year.

Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O'Brien announced the division of online sales into two separate business units starting in 2025: the Online Bitcoin Portal and the newly established Bitcoin Well Infinite business unit.  Bitcoin Well Infinite facilitates large bitcoin transactions ($50,000 and above) for high-net-worth individuals and businesses in Canada, the USA, and internationally.

"We expect the strong revenue growth from both business units to continue throughout 2025," stated Adam O'Brien.  "The Bitcoin Well Infinite high touch segment will offer a secure and personalized private banking-style solution with a self custody first approach for clients seeking long-term wealth preservation. With our strategic partnerships we are able to service regions broader than just Canada and the United States and have already facilitated transactions world-wide."

Gross profit for Q1 2025 saw a 35% increase to $1.1 million, compared to $0.8 million in Q1 of the previous year, attributed to higher revenue with the gross margin decreasing to 3.4% from 5.0% last year. This decrease was due to a shift in sales mix, with lower margin online and Bitcoin Well Infinite transactions now making up a larger share than high margin Bitcoin ATM sales.

Despite having a lower gross profit margin than Bitcoin ATMs, both the Bitcoin Portal and Bitcoin Well Infinite are more scalable and have lower expansion costs, making them the preferred business units for growth. Q1 2025 saw a gross margin of 1.5% in the Online Bitcoin Portal segment (compared to 0.7% in Q1 2024) and 1.8% in the Bitcoin Well Infinite segment (compared to 1.7% in Q1 2024).

Net income improved from a loss of $9.8 million in Q4 2024 to a positive $3.3 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to favourable fair value changes related to cryptocurrency loans and realized gains on the disposal of digital assets. Loss before other items saw a slight improvement, decreasing to $1.2 million from $1.3 million in Q1 2024.

  Additional information

This news release should be read in concert with the full disclosure documents. The Bitcoin W ell unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 will be available on the Bitcoin Well website ( www.bitcoinwell.com ), via SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or can be requested from the Company.

  Non-IFRS measures

The Company uses certain terms in this news release, such as ‘Adjusted EBITDA', which does not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and accordingly, these measurements may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements used by other companies.

Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in the Company's MD&A for applicable definitions, calculations, and rationale for use. Non-IFRS measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company's performance, but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes.

See the table below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

For the three month ended March 31

2025

2024

Net income (loss)

$

3,293,498

$

(8,124,693)

Financing fees

705,152

644,147

Depreciation

106,636

262,453

Fair value change - crypto loans (1)

(2,253,103)

7,876,112

Share based compensation

104,318

67,583

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(16,894)

121,512

Gain on debt settlement

-

(20,000)

Fair value change - crypto inventory

156,586

(404,615)

Fair value change - convertible debt

27,557

-

Realized gain on digital assets

(2,478,443)

(852,579)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(354,693)

$

(430,080)

  1. (1) Non-cash, fair value change on the revaluation of cryptocurrency loans is largely offset by revaluation changes in inventory and gains (losses) on digital assets, which are recorded in both income (if realized) and other comprehensive Income (if unrealized).

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to statements in respect of: revenue growth from the Online Bitcoin Portal and Bitcoin Well Infinite in 2025; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions, volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations, disruptions to the Company's technology network; inability to obtain financing; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A.

Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well. Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements found in the Bitcoin Well MD&A.

BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network to Sell Bitcoin in the USA and Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - April 10, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network for selling bitcoin on the Bitcoin Portal in the USA and a shares for debt settlement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Bitcoin Well Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares ("Shares") to the public from time to time.

Distributions of the Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated March 28, 2025 between Bitcoin Well and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent"). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian marketplace at prevailing market prices at the time of sale. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of March 28, 2027 and the completion of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program, subject to earlier termination by Company or the Agent in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network On The Bitcoin Portal In The USA

Bitcoin Well Enables Lightning Network On The Bitcoin Portal In The USA

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta March 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the addition of the Lightning Network in the USA as a method of immediate delivery after a bitcoin purchase. This means US customers in all 50 states can now buy bitcoin and have it sent to their personal bitcoin wallets on the Lightning Network, saving money on blockchain transaction costs and preventing wallet bloat.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports 2024 Q4 And Year End Financial Results; Q4 Revenue Increased 121% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports 2024 Q4 And Year End Financial Results; Q4 Revenue Increased 121% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta March 12, 2025 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The filing of a Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to C$25,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any actual offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

