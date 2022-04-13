GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9).

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine , from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita , the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter ( @bleachbrs_en ) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.

Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)

Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-spring-bankai-live-2022-on-tuesday-april-26-301524702.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek SimSports Unveils Invicta Racing Boots for Full Immersion, Maximum Performance and Unrivaled Comfort in Sim Racing

- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its Invicta™ Racing Boots, specifically designed for full immersion, maximum performance and unrivaled comfort, providing the perfect, stable grip for sim racing.

Attractive and elegant, and uniquely designed for sim racing, the Invicta™ Racing Boots feature the classic Asetek SimSports™ design. Made with a thin rubber sole ideal for a stable grip with the Invicta™ pedal face plates, the boots emphasize comfort, with perforations in the front for maximum breathability; a padded tongue for extra comfort; and a hook & loop self-fastener strap and laces for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c8963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

XSET Acquihires Astoic Management; Appoints Co-Founders to Executive Roles

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather , and Ronnie2K

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FAZE CLAN WELCOMES TRAILBLAZING CONTENT CREATOR FAZE DEESTROYING AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER

MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS

Download images HERE .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GAMING ARTS TO SHOWCASE MANY INNOVATIVE NEW GAMES AT NIGA 2022

Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus ® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

The new lineup of VertX Grand™ games begins with the all new Pop'N Pays More™ games. This series follows the nationwide success of the Pop'N Pays™ brand with greatly expanded new features perfectly tailored for the VertX Grand portrait display.

Closely following Pop'N Pays More, is the fascinating and fun Kung Fu Empress™, an incredible new game with bold, exciting features, including a host of enemies battled by the adorable and noble Kung Fu Empress, producing big wins for the player along the way.

The story doesn't end there as Gaming Arts will also be showing the patented Pub™ series, where players can visit four exciting destinations from across the globe and celebrate happy hour at their favorite pub or bistro. Players will love it!  What could be better than enjoying a cold beverage while awaiting the big payday!

Not to be overshadowed, also on display will be the new and remarkable Casino Wizard VIP™. This stunning ETG multi-game follows in the successful footsteps of the original smash hit, Casino Wizard™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup, including many new table game favorites with compelling high-hold side bets and progressives, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Gaming Arts will also be featuring many new additions to its Phocus dual screen and HaloTop wheel libraries. This Phocus game lineup will include: The Adventurers™ and The Protectors™ games which are part of the Cash Quest™ series.  For the HaloTop wheel cabinet:  Spooky Spins™, a follow up to the very successful Inferno Wheel™ brand will be on display, along with the one-of-a-kind Fortune Flip™, as well as the Gumball Game™, a fun and unique offering that is sure to give players everywhere plenty to chew on!

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country with the introduction of many exciting new games. Our incredibly talented game development team has risen to the occasion by creating games like none other in the industry.

At Gaming Arts, we never follow, instead we focus on breaking new ground for our tribal customers and their players. Our line up at NIGA 2022 is a perfect example of this philosophy. We are grateful to our partners and proudly support their efforts," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-to-showcase-many-innovative-new-games-at-niga-2022-301524188.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GRIPNR SECURES $2.5M TO BRING TABLETOP ROLEPLAYING GAMES TO THE BLOCKCHAIN

  • Funding will be used to launch The Glimmering — the first 5E tabletop roleplaying game for the blockchain—and its initial NFT collection.

Gripnr, a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain, today announced its initial $2 .5M investment round alongside its first 5E game and genesis NFT collection, The Glimmering.

The oversubscribed investment round closed in 60 days and is coming from XBTO Humla Ventures, Sopris Capital, Voodoo Ventures, Better Angels, Abstraction Ventures, and Carl Sparks (Managing Partner of Interlock), as well a series of New Orleans based investors.

With The Glimmering 's launch, Gripnr is leading the charge on establishing an industry-standard protocol for all tabletop RPG games looking to build on the blockchain. With their initial funding,  Gripnr will design the gameplay, build the on-chain gaming platform, and launch the genesis NFT collection.  In addition, they will use their treasury to finance and support the release of more tabletop games and other game designers and artists who want to utilize the company's new protocol.

The Glimmering 's genesis NFTs of 10,000 individual characters include hand-drawn attributes designed specifically for gameplay. Each character will have unique rarities which include classes, ancestry, skills, and background, and ongoing character data will be kept on the blockchain. Members of the Gripnr community who mint the genesis collection will receive benefits right away while waiting for the on-chain play to begin.

"We are focused on building an active, respectful, and super awesome community of tabletop gaming fans and NFT collectors who want to join our vision of bringing 5E gameplay to the blockchain," said Brent McCrossen , CEO of Gripnr. "Gripnr was created to support the players, game masters, artists, and game designers that have made TTRPGs for the last 50 years."

To gain access to the pre-sale mint list, fans must participate in Gripnr's #roll2mint activities to validate interest in the game. Activities included in #roll2mint are:

  • Join and interact with Gripnr's community on Discord, Twitter, and Instagram
  • Join Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse hours
  • Play quick, one-shot adventures presented within the channels that introduce the world of The Glimmering

"After the acquisition of Lucid, I was looking for my next frontier," said Creator and President, Patrick Comer . "As a lifelong Dungeons & Dragons player, it was clear to me that tabletop roleplaying games is the perfect use case for the blockchain, so I decided to jump in and bring other gamers along for the ride."

Gripnr's team of large venture-backed tech founders includes entrepreneur, Patrick Comer , whose research technology platform Lucid was acquired last year for over $1 billion ; CEO and music industry veteran, Brent McCrossen ; Creative Director and agency veteran Kyle Mortensen ; Lead artist and rock poster designer, Justin Kamerer ; and experienced Dungeons & Dragons game creator and former Wizards of the Coast game developer, Stephen Radney-MacFarland and CTO Luke Ledet

The Glimmering 's genesis mint is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Follow https://twitter.com/Gripnr or visit https://theglimmering.com to get involved.

About Gripnr
Gripnr is a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain. Founded by successful innovators, artists, designers, and tabletop roleplaying game fanatics, Gripnr's mission is to preserve the magic of classic TTRPGs while expanding player capabilities beyond the traditional gaming world and onto the blockchain. The Glimmering , Gripnr's first game release, is set to launch its genesis NFT collection in May 2022 .

Find out more at https://gripnr.com .

@The_Glimmering

@The_Glimmering

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gripnr-secures-2-5m-to-bring-tabletop-roleplaying-games-to-the-blockchain-301524088.html

SOURCE Gripnr

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

