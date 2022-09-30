GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado ( Chad ) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th .

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

