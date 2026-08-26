Blackstone to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Michael Chae, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone's website at http://ir.blackstone.com . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone's website shortly after the event.

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Blackstone Shareholder Relations
BlackstoneShareholderRelations@blackstone.com

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