Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXDC) (the "Company") announced today that it will host its second-quarter 2026 investor conference call via public webcast on August 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. E.T. The Company will report its second-quarter results prior to the call the morning of August 4, 2026.

To register for the investor call, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767809&tp_key=25f3f3efbf

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust's website at https://ir.bxdc.com .

About Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) is a newly listed company focused on acquiring and owning mission-critical data center assets that power the modern digital economy. BXDC targets newly-constructed, income-generating, stabilized data center properties leased to investment-grade hyperscale tenants on long-term contracts. Our investment strategy is designed to generate stable, long-term cash flows and deliver current income to shareholders, with growth potential through contractual rent escalations and accretive acquisition opportunities. BXDC is externally managed by an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the world's largest alternative asset manager and the largest financial investor in data center and digital infrastructure assets globally. Further information is available at www.bxdc.com .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

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