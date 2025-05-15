Blackrock Silver Begins Placement of Hydrologic Monitoring Wells at Tonopah West

The collection of hydrologic data from piezometers is a crucial step in obtaining permits for the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces commencement of a core drilling program for piezometer instrumentation installation, which is a critical path item for the permitting process of the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction at the Company's Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada.

The Company's hydrologic program includes four core holes, totalling 1,565 metres (5,150 ft). Each drillhole will contain multiple piezometers strategically placed to measure water flow along faults, lithologic contacts and within specific lithologies along the projected alignment of the proposed decline. The data collected from these piezometers will help address questions related to water management in an underground mine, including information for required permits, engineering design and water disposal.

The hydrologic program aims to gather critical hydrologic data to support the permitting and development phases of Tonopah West. This initiative highlights Blackrock's commitment to advancing Tonopah West while adhering to stringent environmental and regulatory standards. The data collected from these piezometers will inform the design and management of the proposed exploration decline and assist in optimizing the design for safety and efficiency.

"The initiation of our hydrologic program marks a pivotal milestone as we continue to advance our high-grade Tonopah West silver-gold asset towards development," commented Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blackrock. "The installation of these monitoring wells is a critical component in unlocking the permitting process for our proposed exploration decline and test mining. By gathering essential hydrologic data, we're not only optimizing our mine plan for efficiency and safety but also reinforcing our commitment to responsible development as we aim to build a project that meets the highest regulatory and sustainability standards."

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's hydrologic program and the intended use of the information gathered therefrom; exploration, permitting and test mining at Tonopah West; and the Company's strategic plans.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

