Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.