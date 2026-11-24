BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that Martin S. Small, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2026 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 8 th , 2026, beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" section of BlackRock's website, www.blackrock.com . A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company's website for three months.
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Investor Relations
Caroline Rodda
212-810-3442
caroline.rodda@blackrock.com
Media Relations
Patrick Scanlan
212-810-3622
patrick.scanlan@blackrock.com