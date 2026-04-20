BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on April 27, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on April 30, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.115
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.061
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.089
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.122
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.089
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.105
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.126
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.092
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.076
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.055
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.067
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.191
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.058
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.117
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.177
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.129
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.167
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.045
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.042
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.080
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.077
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.160
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.102
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.076
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.088
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.064
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.118
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.187
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.136
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.087

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U and XTLT.U

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.101


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com  
  


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