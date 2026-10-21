BlackRock Introduces Active Robotics ETF, Building on Leadership in AI Investing

Seeking to provide targeted access to robotics and related technologies as AI moves into the physical economy
BlackRock today announced the launch of the iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies Active ETF (RBTX) , building on its leadership in AI investing with an actively managed strategy focused on robotics as a major next frontier of AI.
RBTX seeks to maximize total return by investing in companies across the robotics value chain, including those that develop, support, supply, service, enable or implement the automation of physical tasks using intelligent machines.
|
Fund name
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Performance benchmark
|
Expense ratio
|
iShares Future Robotics and Related Technologies Active ETF
|
RBTX
|
NYSE Arca
|
MSCI ACWI Net
|
0.65%
RBTX will be managed by Tony Kim and Reid Menge of BlackRock's Fundamental Equities Technology Team, overseeing more than $50 billion across AI and Technology strategies. 1
"AI is expanding beyond the digital world into the physical economy, enabling industries such as manufacturing, transportation and logistics operate with greater intelligence, precision and adaptability," said Tony Kim, Head of Fundamental Equities Technology Team at BlackRock . "Robotics is a significant next phase of AI adoption, with the potential to transform industries and create new investment opportunities."
RBTX builds on BlackRock's scale and experience across AI investing. The firm manages the largest AI ETF in the U.S., the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) , led by Tony Kim, which has amassed more than $14 billion in assets since its October 2024 launch. 2
The U.S. iShares AI ETF platform also includes several index funds such as the iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY), which seeks to provide broad global exposure to companies across the AI value chain, the iShares Future AI Beneficiaries ETF (AIBF), which seeks to offer exposure to U.S. companies that may benefit from AI adoption through cost savings and revenue growth, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) that seeks to track companies in the semiconductor sub-sector. Together with BAI and RBTX, these funds give investors distinct ways to access AI, adjust their exposure and express their investment views.
"AI is rapidly becoming the dominant investment theme of this generation, and investors increasingly want more choice and greater precision in how they participate in its growth," said Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Equity ETFs at BlackRock . "RBTX brings an active, research-driven approach to identifying companies leading the adoption of robotics, while complementing our broader platform of strategies spanning the AI opportunity."
iShares is the world's third-largest active ETF provider and has led the global industry in active ETF inflows year to date in 2026, with assets nearly doubling over the past year to approximately $200 billion. 3 BlackRock projects global active ETF assets under management will triple from $1.4 trillion to $4.2 trillion by 2030. 4
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | X: @BlackRock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 20263, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds ' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.BlackRock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may have a higher portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index.
Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.
AI technology relies on large data sets, which can lead to inaccuracies. Companies in AI face competition, rapid obsolescence, and depend on demand from various industries. Regulatory scrutiny could limit AI development, with data collection facing closer examination and potential fines. Country-specific regulations could also impact AI and big data companies.
Technologies perceived to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology.
Alternative investments present the opportunity for significant losses and some alternative investments have experienced periods of extreme volatility. Alternative investments may be less liquid than investments in traditional securities.
Convertible securities are subject to the market and issuer risks that apply to the underlying common stock. Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile or may decline shortly after the IPO.
Preferred stocks are not necessarily correlated with securities markets generally. Rising interest rates may cause the value of the Fund's investments to decline significantly. Removal of stocks from the index due to maturity, redemption, call features or conversion may cause a decrease in the yield of the index and the Fund.
International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.
The Fund's use of derivatives may reduce the Fund's returns and/or increase volatility and subject the Fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. The Fund could suffer losses related to its derivative positions because of a possible lack of liquidity in the secondary market and as a result of unanticipated market movements, which losses are potentially unlimited. There can be no assurance that the Fund's hedging transactions will be effective.
Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile or may decline shortly after the IPO.
Small-capitalization companies may be less stable and more susceptible to adverse developments, and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid than larger capitalization companies.
Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") are subject to changes in economic conditions, credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.
The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").
©2026 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BlackRock are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
1 BlackRock, as of September 30, 2026.
2 BlackRock, as of October 15, 2026.
3 BlackRock, as of September 30, 2026.
4 BlackRock, as of June 30, 2025. Estimates are for global figures and include 2027 and 2030 scenario calculations based on proprietary research by BlackRock Global Product Solutions. Forward looking estimates may not come to pass.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021050713/en/
MEDIA CONTACTS
Joanna Yau
Joanna.yau@blackrock.com
646-856-7274
Emily Bergwall
Emily.bergwall@blackrock.com
929-696-2291