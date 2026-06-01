BlackRock Future Builders Launches $25 Million National RFP to Expand America's Skilled Trades Workforce

Funding will support nonprofits that are connecting workers to skilled trades careers and economic opportunity across the country

BlackRock today launched a $25 million nationwide Request for Proposals (RFP) as the next phase of BlackRock Future Builders , its $100 million philanthropic effort to build and strengthen America's skilled trades workforce, reaching 50,000 American workers over the next five years. Through the RFP, over two funding cycles, The BlackRock Foundation will award two-year grants ranging from $500,000 to $1 million per award.

As recipients of these grants, local, regional, and national nonprofits will be able to expand programs that provide access to high-quality skilled trades training and career pathways—such as electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and ironworkers—that support critical infrastructure.

"Skilled trades are essential to America—these jobs build the infrastructure our economy and communities depend on, and they create pathways for people to build lasting financial security," said Arielle Gurman, Head of Strategy for The BlackRock Foundation and Executive Director of Future Builders. "Demand for skilled workers is rising quickly, yet too many people still face barriers to entering these careers. Through this RFP, Future Builders will support nonprofits across the country that are helping more Americans access economic opportunity."

The RFP will be administered by Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit with deep expertise in workforce development. In this role, JFF will manage the application process and support a review of proposals. The six-week application window for the first funding cycle will be open from June 1 through July 10, 2026, with grant recipients expected to be announced in the fall. To learn more about eligibility and to apply, visit here .

"Jobs for the Future is proud to partner with The BlackRock Foundation on this transformative initiative to expand economic opportunity and help define the future of work for the next generation of America's skilled trades workers," said Maria Flynn, President and CEO of Jobs for the Future. "The Future Builders RFP is a critical opportunity to identify organizations and scale solutions across the country that are connecting more people to quality jobs in the skilled trades. JFF looks forward to bringing our deep expertise in workforce systems to lead a competitive RFP process to support partners that will have the highest, most scalable impact."

The RFP builds on the successful launch of Future Builders in Texas last month, where The BlackRock Foundation committed $30 million over three years to strengthen skilled trades pipelines. These grants will help train more than 12,000 Texans for electrical careers, supporting the workforce needed to meet the state's rapid growth.

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

About The BlackRock Foundation
Guided by BlackRock's purpose to help more and more people experience financial well-being, The BlackRock Foundation funds and partners with organizations that strengthen financial security by helping people earn, save and invest – earlier, more often and for their futures.

Media Contacts
Lauren Willis
lauren.willis1@blackrock.com
202-247-7288

Kristen Rivera
kristen.rivera@blackrock.com
646-231-8352

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