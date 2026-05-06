BlackRock Aladdin Expands Private Credit Solutions on Preqin for Greater Transparency and Insights across the Asset Class

Preqin expands private credit data across closed end, BDC and semi liquid vehicles, adds analytics and research products to unlock insights on a single platform

BlackRock Aladdin today announced new private credit capabilities on Preqin, marking the first step in a broader effort to bring greater transparency, analytical depth, and a single connected view of data to the private credit space. With an expansion of private credit data, benchmarks and analytics, Preqin Pro enables investors to analyze market trends, fund dynamics and underlying assets together, across closed‑end funds, Business Development Companies (BDCs) and semi‑liquid vehicles, all within a unified research and analytics experience.

As private credit markets scale and diversify, clients are seeking clearer, more connected insights across liquidity, risk and performance. The latest enhancements to Preqin begin to address a market gap, delivering consistent, standardized intelligence across private credit that underscores BlackRock's commitment to evolving its global platform to meet client needs across their entire portfolio.

"Private credit is becoming a core part of portfolios, but the data remains fragmented, making it difficult for investors to understand their risk and benchmark their performance," said Kunal Khara, Global Head of Aladdin Product at BlackRock. "This expansion brings together Aladdin technology with Preqin and eFront data and analytics to create a more unified, transparent and robust view of private credit. It's another step toward our mission to build a more connected ecosystem that helps clients better understand risk, performance and opportunity across their whole portfolio."

The new private credit suite available today includes:

  • Creating a holistic view of the private credit market from fund to asset across fund types, strategies, asset types and issuers, spanning closed-end funds, BDCs and other semi-liquid structures.
  • New asset-level benchmarks introduce standardized ways that converge the full spectrum of the BDC and closed ended universes, now allowing users to assess risk and performance trends across money multiples, valuation trends, leverage ratios, defaults and recoveries, equity cushion multiples and borrower financials.
  • Enhanced BDC analytics , leveraging Aladdin technology to move beyond fund-level reporting and static reporting, and provide insight into underlying exposures, risk and performance.
  • Integrated AI-powered analytics and research enable users to interrogate market, fund and asset data within a single environment, synthesize with custom visual insights.

This launch is the first in a series of product enhancements that will deliver on Aladdin's mission to help clients capture the expanding opportunity in private credit, aiming to bring a greater level of transparency through data, analytics and reporting across the whole portfolio.

The enhanced private credit capabilities support a broad range of market participants. For LPs, analytics‑led insight embedded in the platform provides clearer visibility into performance, risk, liquidity and exposure, while service providers gain a consistent, market wide view to support valuation, advisory, regulatory, and transaction workflows. For GPs, the platform connects standardized, cleaned, and benchmarked loan‑level data across BDCs and closed‑ended private credit to support investment decisions and risk management.

About Aladdin® by BlackRock

BlackRock Aladdin®—inclusive of the Aladdin platform, eFront®, Aladdin Wealth™, and Preqin—empowers institutional investors to make more informed decisions by providing a common data language across the whole portfolio.

Used by asset managers and owners including banks, financial institutions, pensions, corporations, insurers, and wealth managers, our technology enables clients to manage the entire process from building portfolios and managing performance to operations and accounting. With Preqin, our integrated tech and data solutions support clients across the pre- and post-investment cycles. Complemented by our interconnected ecosystem of partners, BlackRock Aladdin helps firms stay agile as market dynamics and client demands evolve.

Mimi Celeste Taylor
mimiceleste.taylor@blackrock.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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