Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Introduces Industry-First Integrated Solution to Assure Secure Bi-Directional Response Communications During Cyber Incidents

BlackBerry integrates award-winning CylanceGUARD and BlackBerry AtHoc technologies for "combat-ready" cyber event continuity planning and response

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced a new integration that combines the award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) protection of CylanceGUARD ® with secure Critical Event Management (CEM) powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc® . In the event of a cyberattack, organizations that select a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will benefit from secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions, with the ability to alert, communicate and collaborate from within the CylanceGUARD platform, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

John Giamatteo , President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, says: "Organizations need to consider how they would communicate when their network is compromised. If email and chat services are down or can't be trusted, how would they mobilize the right people to act, and provide guidance across the company as the situation unfolds? Too often, secure and reliable communication is a critical missing element of cyber incident response that creates costly uncertainty and delays.

"We're the only cybersecurity company with our own multi-channel emergency communication capability that makes companies "combat-ready". Our industry-first integrated solution provides assured situational awareness and dramatically improves organizations' ability to respond when – not if – a cyber incident strikes."

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is trusted by organizations and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government employees for crisis communications and incident response. Users can quickly activate incident response plans for impacting situations, capture real-time information, and rapidly deploy secure communication to specified groups. For organizations with limited IT resources that typically select CylanceGUARD protection, the opportunity to upgrade to a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will bring benefits previously available to large, well-resourced entities available to defenders of any size and scale.

Applying this agility in response to cybersecurity events means organizations protected by CylanceGUARD will be able to send secure, out-of-band communications from within the CylanceGUARD dashboard to a globally distributed workforce and stakeholder groups using BlackBerry AtHoc. The integration will allow administrators to manage receipt and response of deployed communications and bring IT and cybersecurity leaders together in protected communication channels. Escalation alerts will contain a brief description and a link to the escalation in the CylanceGUARD portal to speed analyst investigation and support.

Dr. Alison Brooks , Research Vice President, Worldwide Public Safety at IDC, added, "The cyber landscape is vast and advancing at an unprecedented rate. Communicating in times of crisis is key to their technology, and ensuring a strong foundation, and security standards are vital in ensuring those involved can communicate internally and externally in a secure and unified way."

CylanceGUARD with BlackBerry AtHoc CEM integration will be available to new and existing CylanceGUARD customers starting May 2023 .

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive, prevention-first, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats, please visit BlackBerry.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-introduces-industry-first-integrated-solution-to-assure-secure-bi-directional-response-communications-during-cyber-incidents-301790433.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA
The Conversation (0)

BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Beats quarterly non-GAAP EPS expectations and sets new record for QNX royalty backlog

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 5

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 19

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Digital Transformation Must Ensure Everyone Benefits

Qualcomm

Originally published by Business Chief

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Gangnam will welcome first customers this Friday, March 31 in South Korea

Apple celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans

Apple® today previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul's bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces Apple Pay Later to allow consumers to pay for purchases over time

Apple Pay users can split purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees

Apple® today introduced Apple Pay® Later in the U.S. Designed with users' financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later 1 allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees. 2 Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet®. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone® and iPad® with merchants that accept Apple Pay. 3 Starting today, Apple will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Music Classical is here

The ultimate classical music streaming experience is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost; download it now on the App Store

Apple® today launched Apple Music® Classical, a brand-new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more. Apple Music Classical is available on the App Store beginning today and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. The combination of Apple Music Classical and Apple Music provides a complete music experience for everyone, from longtime classical fans to first-time listeners, and everyone in between.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Announces Appointment of Project Debt Advisor, Provides Corporate Update

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Gold Investing

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

×