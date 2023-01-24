Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance in the Americas

New Certification Strengthens BlackBerry's Software Supply Chain and Provides Customers Another Layer of Security

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced it is the first business in the Americas to gain the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification a best-in-class validation of the company's ability to manage open-source vulnerabilities and risks as part of its software supply chain, with a view to providing a higher level of security assurance for customers.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The Linux Foundation's OpenChain Project works to establish trust in open-source software. Use of the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification will enable BlackBerry customers to have increased confidence in the company's ability to manage the use of open-source software across its Cybersecurity and IoT product portfolios.

"Building a more resilient and trusted software supply chain is critical to the future of secure software, and BlackBerry is proud to be a leader in this space," said Christine Gadsby , Vice President, Product Security at BlackBerry. "We're committed to adopting a higher standard for our software supply chain as cyberattacks grow and stringent regulatory standards come into effect."

"Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency, severity, and sophistication. Securing software supply chains is a priority for organizations of all sizes in all industries as they look to reduce their overall business risk profile," said Frank Dickson , Group Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC. "Protecting sensitive data is paramount in achieving this objective, particularly in the face of potential financial loss and reputational damage. Following respected third-party standards and specifications is an excellent way for organizations to communicate and demonstrate a commitment to current best practice security processes and sustainability of their approach in moving forward."

The milestone builds on BlackBerry's previous adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230:2020, the international standard for open-source license compliance, which defines the key elements of a quality open-source compliance program and allows companies of all sizes and sectors to adopt them.

"BlackBerry has one of the deepest commitments in the security industry to bringing increased peace of mind to enterprise and governmental organizations," said Russ Eling , CEO, OSS Consultants , who worked with BlackBerry to gain the new accreditation. "This added certification highlights BlackBerry's position as a trusted supply chain vendor and serves as an example for others to follow. BlackBerry was able to meet the specification through its existing policies and processes due to its long history and commitments to responsible management of open source. BlackBerry has a team of experts who have developed their practices, tooling, and operational capability to manage the vulnerabilities that arise within open-source libraries."

For more information about BlackBerry's certifications visit BlackBerry.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear — to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About OSS Consultants:
OSS Consultants is a business dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes – from the world's largest and well-known companies to small businesses and start-ups – design, implement, and manage the most efficient, comprehensive and robust open-source program offices and policies on the planet. Service offerings range from a scan and audit of your third-party and proprietary software to creating a full OSPO within your organization. For more information visit www.ossconsultants.com .

About the OpenChain Project
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open-source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open-source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.

About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open-source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open-source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. For more information visit www.linuxfoundation.org .

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

OSS Consultants Media Relations
info@ossconsultants.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-announces-first-openchain-security-assurance-specification-conformance-in-the-americas-301728926.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

BlackBerry Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance in the Americas

New Certification Strengthens BlackBerry's Software Supply Chain and Provides Customers Another Layer of Security

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced it is the first business in the Americas to gain the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification a best-in-class validation of the company's ability to manage open-source vulnerabilities and risks as part of its software supply chain, with a view to providing a higher level of security assurance for customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance in the Americas

New Certification Strengthens BlackBerry's Software Supply Chain and Provides Customers Another Layer of Security

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced it is the first business in the Americas to gain the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification a best-in-class validation of the company's ability to manage open-source vulnerabilities and risks as part of its software supply chain, with a view to providing a higher level of security assurance for customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2023 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13735295.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023 .

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces the new HomePod with breakthrough sound and intelligence

Delivering incredible audio quality, enhanced Siri capabilities, and a safe and secure smart home experience

Apple® today announced HomePod® (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri® intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks. With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max: next-generation chips for next-level workflows

Supercharging MacBook Pro and Mac mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max feature a more powerful CPU and GPU, up to 96GB of unified memory, and industry-leading power efficiency

Apple® today announced M2 Pro and M2 Max, two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip) that take the breakthrough power-efficient performance of Apple silicon to new heights. M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory. Its industry-leading performance per watt makes it the world's most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop. Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple's powerful media engine. M2 Pro brings pro performance to Mac mini® for the first time, while M2 Pro and M2 Max take the game-changing performance and capabilities of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro® even further.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

×