BlackBerry Announces First IVY Design Win as Dongfeng Motor Selects PATEO Digital Cockpit for Next-Generation All-Electric VOYAH Model

Design Win Follows Successful Proof of Concept

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and PATEO a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service and product provider in China, today announced that Dongfeng Motor one of China's largest automakers, has selected a BlackBerry IVY™ -powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for the automaker's next-generation, all-electric VOYAH H97 model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project, an overview and footage of which can be viewed here .

As a result of the agreement, Dongfeng can now rapidly deploy innovative new applications to help enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike. Set to enter mass production in 2024, the premium BlackBerry IVY-enabled VOYAH H97 model will also incorporate Electra Vehicles, Inc.'s BlackBerry IVY-powered AI battery management solution – EVE-Ai™ - designed to provide real-time, personalized recommendations for EV battery management to improve EV range and lifetime, and to alleviate drivers' 'range anxiety'.

With PATEO's vast network of partners encompassing intelligent voice, entertainment / content, vehicle health monitoring, secure payments and more, the company plans to further deploy BlackBerry IVY to Chinese automakers.

"With this first design win for IVY, PATEO is proud to further cement our already strong working relationship with BlackBerry, whose global automotive software industry expertise is second to none, said Ken YING, Founder & Chairman of PATEO.  "As a leading automotive intelligent connectivity company over the past 13 years, we have made significant R&D investments in many areas including the head unit, OS, apps, cloud, AI and mapping technologies with a view to further entrenching our ability to meet the vast demand for Chinese automakers to push the envelope of software-defined vehicles and continuously deliver engaging new features and capabilities for consumers. With BlackBerry's help we're better positioned than ever before to achieve this vision and expect that this will be the first of many design wins as we look to build on our initial successes and develop deeper working relationships with automakers in China and around the world."

"We're delighted to announce the first design win for BlackBerry IVY. It's a pleasure to have one of China's largest OEMs select BlackBerry IVY as they look to double down on the success of their premium all-electric model line-up, and to continue to strengthen our relationship with PATEO who have demonstrated that they are a strong candidate to address the vast potential of the Chinese market," said John Chen , Executive Chairman and CEO at BlackBerry. "Chinese car buyers expect automakers to offer a vehicle that delivers innovative solutions and functionalities also after it's left the dealer's lot. With BlackBerry IVY, Dongfeng now has a powerful platform to do just that and which will help to create additional revenue streams by enabling the development and delivery process for new in-vehicle solutions and services, ensuring their customers continuously benefit from data-driven applications and use cases that surprise and delight over the lifetime of their cloud-connected vehicles."

Announced in 2020 as part of a multi-year, global agreement, BlackBerry IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform co-developed with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Automakers can use BlackBerry IVY to help create in-vehicle services that respond to and enhance driver and passenger experiences.

The expanded relationship and continued traction within the Chinese automotive industry marks another milestone between the two companies who announced earlier this year that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, is powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and has been selected by five separate OEMs for deployment in ten individual models.

For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and secure data solutions for the software-defined vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/automotive/blackberry-ivy .

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings including BlackBerry IVY will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center alongside Electra's EVE-Ai™ software.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear — to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About PATEO:

Founded in 2009,PATEO CONNECT+ has now grown to be an IoV enterprise boasting an industry-leading capital structure & business scale in China and rich resources for serving auto clients.

PATEO possesses five core technologies of OS, intelligent voice, hardware, HD map and cloud platform, is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent telematics system and provision of subsequent supporting services, and commits itself to building a cross-platform system that integrates vehicle, Internet and mobile phone and centers on car life services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

PATEO Media Relations
+86 (21) 6037 2003
marketing@pateo.com.cn

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin Demonstration at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based  proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin™ Demonstration at CES 2023

A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier whose connected in-vehicle solutions are sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and value, Garmin provides infotainment and other vehicle electronics hardware and software to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

BlackBerry will provide Garmin with the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor . Garmin chose BlackBerry QNX because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security, along with the company's support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

"We are excited to again collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to bring together multiple operating systems onto a single SoC used in Garmin's Unified Cabin," said Craig Puder , vice president of Garmin Automotive OEM engineering. "Our strategic relationship grows stronger as automobile manufacturers seek safe and robust ways to safely run Android Automotive and RTOS simultaneously."

"We're pleased to have been selected by Garmin, a perennial innovator whose products have enabled people to travel with confidence both on and off the road for decades," said Grant Courville , VP, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "We have a long history of collaboration with Garmin, and we look forward to helping them drive even more automotive digital cockpit innovation based on our products."

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, Garmin's Unified Cabin™ incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 215 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

The Garmin Unified Cabin™ with BlackBerry QNX technology will be shown at CES 2023 in the Garmin Booth #3641 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About Garmin and Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin has revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation industries with innovative GPS-enabled products and technologies for more than 30 years. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland , and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States , Taiwan and the United Kingdom . For more information, visit Garmin.com .

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our media team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem .

BlackBerry Introduces QNX Accelerate, Announces Global Availability of BlackBerry QNX RTOS and QNX OS for Safety in AWS Marketplace

Leading Tier 1 automotive supplier Continental utilizing solution to create 'automotive metaverse'-like environment for software development

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today introduced QNX® Accelerate an initiative that makes the cloud-enabled version of the company's industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® OS for Safety available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

BlackBerry and Marelli Power Enhanced In-Car Audio Experience In Software Defined Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) as part of its enhanced in-car audio experience within software-defined vehicles.  MInD-Xp, the company's next Cockpit DCU platform, will be demonstrated at CES 2023.

Expanding the companies' seven-year collaboration, Marelli will deploy the QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) and QNX® Hypervisor® to significantly improve voice command accuracy and reduce unwanted echo and background noise that can spoil hands-free communications in the car. The Active Sounds Design module within the QNX AMP will also support creation of individual sound zones, voice recognition across multiple zones within the vehicle, and active noise cancellation for a better managed acoustic experience and a more relaxing journey.

"Echoing, background noise interference and poor sound quality have long plagued hands-free communications from in-car audio systems," said John Wall , SVP and Head, BlackBerry QNX. "With the rise of software-defined vehicles, the industry now has the tools to tackle these irritations and create a better, more enjoyable environment. This is another stride in our long-term collaboration with Marelli to reinvent the journey experience for motoring consumers using intelligent next generation cockpit technology."

"Once again, we're employing the proven capabilities of the BlackBerry QNX platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the auto industry's transformation to the software-defined vehicle," said Yannick Hoyau, VP – Engineering & Innovation Electronic Systems at Marelli. "Our continued relationship is testimony to not only the commercial value of our combined vision, but also our shared commitment to empower the future of connected cars with secure, safe, and innovative technologies."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution and, in 2022, Marelli adopted the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power its Cockpit Domain Controller.

The collaboration with Marelli is the latest application of BlackBerry QNX intelligent cockpit technology platform to deliver an advanced, intuitive acoustic experience in the connected vehicle. Recent announcements include selection by Dayin Technologies to develop acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' premium, next-generation vehicles .

Marelli will be demonstrating the new MInD-Xp cockpit platform at CES, January 5-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV at the Wynn Hotel in Latour Ballrooms 5 & 6.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

BlackBerry QNX and Texas Instruments Collaborate to Launch Online Training Academy to Jump-Start Embedded Software Developer Innovation

New QNX Academy for Functional Safety Combines Both Companies' Developer Resources into one Comprehensive Offering

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Texas Instruments today unveiled the QNX® Academy for Functional Safety, a comprehensive online software developer enablement program designed to turbocharge software innovation efforts and de-risk the product development process for safe and secure embedded systems.

Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World's First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs

Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments"), a modern investment firm known for its globally innovative, client-centric products, is excited to announce the launch of Yield Shares by Purpose ("Yield Shares"), as described in the table below, the world's first yield-focused single-stock ETFs, which will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc.

Yield Shares by Purpose are designed to offer investors a new tool to maximize yield in their portfolios. With Yield Shares, investors will earn enhanced monthly distribution yield through an investment in funds holding some of the world's most widely held stocks, such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Tesla, while maintaining exposure to the underlying individual stock's performance.

Sierra Wireless Offers Critical Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet

Sierra Wireless offers FirstNet ® connectivity as part of a full device-to-cloud solution

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it's providing first responders and extended public safety community access to a full solution which includes FirstNet connectivity along with Sierra Wireless modules and routers. The devices that are part of this solution are FirstNet Ready ® in the United States and deliver a reliable, highly secure solution to further public safety capabilities and strengthen incident response.

