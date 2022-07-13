Precious MetalsInvesting News

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK), (OTC PINK:BTKRF), (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

The TMC report of findings from the TDEM survey identifies six localized anomalies that are roughly grouped around the Boily-Bérubé mineral occurrence. This is also the area where Black Tusk exploration obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc. The TDEM were modelled as relatively shallow-seated bodies/targets. Historic drilling is shown to be located near to some of these anomalies and is documented in reports. Black Tusk intends to review the historic drilling to further validate the potential of the conductive bodies discovered by the TDEM. The target mineralization has been interpreted as Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide. These kinds of deposits often form small pods of mineralization loosely linked along a bedrock horizon.

TMC Geophysique has just completed a second Pulse EM survey over Black Tusk's PG Highway claims where massive pyrite and pyrrhotite have been mapped at surface. The sulphide mineralization was discovered during the 2021 Black Tusk geologic reconnaissance. The strength of sulphide mineralization and the general geology suggest potential for hosting VMS deposition. The results from this TDEM survey are expected to be available in the following week.

Black Tusk is preparing to test the best target areas on the MoGold and PG Highway properties by diamond drilling. The drilling could commence once all of the EM survey results have been reported by TMC, and the Black Tusk geologic team have evaluated all of the exploration work to date to determine priority locations and targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE:Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708345/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Geophysical-Survey-Results-MoGold-Project-Val-Dor-Quebec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Black Tusk Resources IncTUSK:CNXCNSX:TUSKPrecious Metals Investing
TUSK:CNX
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the geophysical surveying on the PG Highway property located north of Val d'Or has now been completed

The deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed by TMC Geophysique and covers an area where historic surface trenching uncovered near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This area was sampled by Black Tusk in 2021 returning several elevated gold results (See Black Tusk news release dated January 11, 2022). Drone supported magnetic surveying completed last year indicates that a magnetic high may be associated with the mineralization, extending for more than 1 kilometre outward from the area of sampling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022, it has increased the unit portion of the non-brokered private placement to up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. We have confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5kms in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

"We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource," - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY FILES CIRCULAR FOR SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.

NOMAD ROYALTY FILES CIRCULAR FOR SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.

  • Special Meeting to be held August 9, 2022 in virtual format
  • The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement in advance of the proxy deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on August 5, 2022

 Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR ) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its management information circular (the " Circular ") for the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the Company's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in a virtual format at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday August 9, 2022 to approve the previously announced acquisition of Nomad by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the  " Arrangement ").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Nomad Shares ") for a consideration per Nomad Share of 1.21 common shares of the Purchaser (the " Consideration "), all as more particularly described in the Circular.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Four holes returned significant near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by hole 22MJ006 in the East Target that returned a 13.85-metre interval averaging 14.39 gt gold. Expressed in terms of grade-thickness, this interval measures 199 gram-meters of gold, the strongest mineralized interval yet drilled at Mustajärvi (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1: https:bit.ly3PFJ3ID

The details of several key drill intercepts are highlighted below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement. As part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,950,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000

Graycliff initiated a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,250,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×