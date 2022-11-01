Precious MetalsInvesting News

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

In accordance with the Company's Articles, the Consolidation will not require the approval of the shareholders. The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating exploration program expenditures. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively plan a program, third party land claims or failure to obtain permits. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723425/Black-Tusk-To-Complete-Share-Consolidation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Black Tusk Resources IncTUSK:CNXCNSX:TUSKPrecious Metals Investing
TUSK:CNX
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Permit to Drill VMS Targets on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that the company has received the necessary permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

As previously released, TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. On the PG Highway property the TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, FRA:0NB, OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the PG Highway (PGH) property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PGH property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a one square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples obtained by Black Tusk returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique has provided to Black Tusk data and maps with a summary report of the survey results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK), (OTC PINK:BTKRF), (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the geophysical surveying on the PG Highway property located north of Val d'Or has now been completed

The deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed by TMC Geophysique and covers an area where historic surface trenching uncovered near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This area was sampled by Black Tusk in 2021 returning several elevated gold results (See Black Tusk news release dated January 11, 2022). Drone supported magnetic surveying completed last year indicates that a magnetic high may be associated with the mineralization, extending for more than 1 kilometre outward from the area of sampling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEM ) confirm that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement "). Under the Arrangement, APM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (" Constantine Shares ").

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated October 24, 2022 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of C$7,000 to Edge (which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property) upon Exchange final approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address future work on the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported assay results from its final four drill holes on the North Felsite - North Skarn targets which continues to confirm and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Drilling tested an eastern projection of the North Skarn target at approximately 400 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally to the east and at depth and demonstrates continuity with previously drilled mineralization in the Skarn Front deposit. Drilling also tested gaps within the current drill pattern around hole 21CLM-175 (1.9m of 1530g/t AgEq; see NR-19-21).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×