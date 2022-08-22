Precious MetalsInvesting News

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

The permit application for the PG Highway project, as submitted by Black Tusk, includes 6 drill pads with associated access roads. Black Tusk plans up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling from the permitted drill pads, with VMS targets at proposed depths ranging from 50 to 300 metres below surface (as modelled by the EM survey).

On the MoGold project, the TMC report of findings from the TDEM survey identified six localized anomalies that are roughly grouped around the Boily-Bérubé mineral occurrence (see News Release dated July 12, 2022). This is also the area where Black Tusk exploration obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc. The TDEM features are modelled as relatively shallow-seated bodies/targets. The permit application for the MoGold area includes 4 drill pads to allow up to 500 metres of diamond drilling for testing the relatively shallow targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712965/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Permitting-to-Drill-Up-to-2500-Metres-Mogold-and-PG-Highway-Projects-Quebec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Black Tusk Resources IncTUSK:CNXCNSX:TUSKPrecious Metals Investing
TUSK:CNX
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, FRA:0NB, OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the PG Highway (PGH) property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PGH property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a one square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples obtained by Black Tusk returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique has provided to Black Tusk data and maps with a summary report of the survey results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK), (OTC PINK:BTKRF), (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the geophysical surveying on the PG Highway property located north of Val d'Or has now been completed

The deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed by TMC Geophysique and covers an area where historic surface trenching uncovered near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This area was sampled by Black Tusk in 2021 returning several elevated gold results (See Black Tusk news release dated January 11, 2022). Drone supported magnetic surveying completed last year indicates that a magnetic high may be associated with the mineralization, extending for more than 1 kilometre outward from the area of sampling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), granted 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors at an exercise price of $0.57. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2022, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announce they have filed the joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on September 19, 2022. The purpose of the meetings is to approve the proposed business combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and will be a gold producer with increased scale, increased diversification of operating and project development risk, have an improved capital markets profile, and reduced overhead costs.

Pursuant to the transaction, Aris Gold shareholders will receive 0.5 of one GCM Mining share for each Aris Gold share held. At closing, based on the respective share values at the date of announcement of the transaction, GCM Mining and Aris Gold shareholders (excluding the 44% of Aris Gold shares held by GCM Mining) will own approximately 74% and 26% of the combined entity, respectively, on a diluted in-the-money basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico has commenced. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×