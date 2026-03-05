Black Mammoth Metals Warrants Outstanding at 340,500 with over 12 Million Exercised Early

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Black Mammoth Metals Corp)

BMM: TSX-V                                    

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM,OTC:LQRCF) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the early exercise of warrants.

  • Warrants exercised from October 1, 2025, to today's date total 6,200,500.
  • Cash proceeds from these warrants exercised early total $2,486,550.
  • Warrants outstanding as of today's date total 340,500.

Included in the 6,200,500 warrants recently exercised, insiders exercised a total of 4,660,000 warrants for cash proceeds of $1,062,000.

During the 6-month period ending September 30, 2025, warrant exercises totalled 6,261,000.
See the Company's interim financial statements ending September 30, 2025.

Share Structure (as of today's date, un-audited): 

Issued and Outstanding         

45,834,371

Warrants                                             

340,500

Options                                                           

2,521,000

Fully Diluted                                       

48,695,871

The Company sincerely thanks its shareholders who were able to exercise their warrants early.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in:

  • West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.
  • Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.
  • Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.
  • Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.
  • Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.
  • Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.
  • Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.
  • Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.
  • Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID.
  • East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV.
  • America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA.
  • Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV.
  • South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).
  • Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.

On behalf of the board,

"Dustin Henderson"

Dustin Henderson, BBA

President & CEO

Website:  www.blackmammothmetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed or disclosed on the Company's website related to the Company's mineral properties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/05/c1093.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Black Mammoth Metals CorporationBMM:CCtsxv:bmmgold investing
BMM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation

Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stacks of coins with rising graph bars and upward trend line.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Fall on Escalating US-Iran War

Precious metals prices are down on potential for economic fallout from escalating US-Iran War.Volatility has returned to the precious metals market this past week. All eyes are on the breakout of a full-scale war across the Middle East prompted by a coordinated assault on Iran by the United... Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with papers and a tablet.

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM,TSX:SSRM,OTCPL:SSRGF) has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Çöpler gold mine in Turkey for US$1.5 billion in cash, shifting the company’s portfolio towards the Americas as the yellow metal continues to surge amid rising geopolitical tensions.The Denver-based miner... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu as independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").In conjunction with... Keep Reading...
Fortune Bay CEO Dale Verran.

Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan

While Saskatchewan has long been recognized for uranium, its geology and historical exploration also make it a promising place for gold. Canadian company Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR,OTCQB:FTBYF) seeks to maximize this potential with its flagship Goldfields project. Fortune Bay’s 100 percent owned... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of independent Technical Reports for its Reefton Project ("Reefton Technical Report") on the South Island and Glamorgan Project ("Glamorgan Technical Report") on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

agriculture investing

Trading Halt