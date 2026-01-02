Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Yearly Review

Edmonton, Alberta January 2, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today reports certain preliminary, unaudited year-end results for 2025, highlighting business growth and strategic milestones achieved throughout the year.

2025 Key Achievements

RPAA registration – The Company completed registration as a PSP (Payment Service Provider) under the Bank of Canada's RPAA (Retail Payment Activities Act). This enables Bitcoin Well to continue performing third party customer payments which empower services like Bill Payments. The Company also released Cash Balances on the Bitcoin Portal, a feature allowing customers to hold Canadian dollar balances in their Bitcoin Well account and seamlessly move between fiat and bitcoin.

 

Bitcoin Well Tools – The Company is successfully utilizing AI to launch a suite of useful bitcoin tools with search engine optimization to help customers discover Bitcoin Well's services. This includes the popular Bitcoin Retirement Calculator which allows anybody to select inputs which guide them towards buying bitcoin with retirement in mind.

 

Worldwide access for Bitcoin Well Infinite – Our partnership arrangements have allowed the Company to expand the Bitcoin Well Infinite services globally. We have started to gain clientele in many countries around the world including the USA, Europe and UAE.  

 

U.S. Infrastructure Migration – Completed comprehensive infrastructure buildout, setting the stage for accelerated growth in the United States in 2026. The improvements coming in the 2026 year will be focused around improving customer limits and functionality. As we have over 30% of our customer registrations in the USA we believe this will be accretive for the Company.

Treasury & Corporate Vision - Bitcoin Well launched a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve totalling 69 BTC at the end of the year. In addition to preserving this position, the Company is actively pursuing several growth initiatives, including raising additional capital, uplisting to a larger exchange, and exploring cross-listing opportunities that will support its continued expansion and development.

 

Business Growth Metrics

Bitcoin Well achieved significant business growth milestones in 2025, specifically with the Bitcoin Portal. The Company now has over 64,000 unique customer registrations, representing more than 100% growth compared to year-end 2024. We are also excited to share that Bitcoin Well now serves over 12,500 yearly active customers, which is qualified as a unique customer registration that makes at least one revenue producing transaction per year. The Company anticipates over $100 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025, which will be a record year for Bitcoin Well.

 

"2025 was a tremendous year for Bitcoin Well" said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "Our growth and achievements this year reflect the fact that Bitcoin Well is a leader in the bitcoin space. I am excited to accelerate marketing efforts into our tried and tested Bitcoin Portal which is now ready to scale with partnerships in multiple countries. I am incredibly proud of the efforts our small and mighty team has made over the last 12 months, and expect we will continue forging forward and producing results which will continue to improve shareholder value."

 

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.  

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr, , and to keep up to date with our business.

 

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information 

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

