Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

Bill payments via bitcoin on the Lightning Network

Available immediately, all customers in Canada can pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin from their personal bitcoin wallets on the main Bitcoin blockchain or via the Lightning Network. This feature is available immediately at bitcoinwell.com/app.

Enabling customers to pay their bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network offers a cheaper and faster alternative to using bitcoin on the main chain, while allowing customers to still maintain the security of self custody.

"A Bitcoin Well customer in Canada can now effectively live on a Bitcoin Standard," said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of the Company. "We are making it cheaper and easier to use bitcoin in self custody as we continue to fulfil our mission of enabling independence."


Click Image To View Full Size

Unique user sign ups

In July the Company surpassed 21,000 unique user signups on the Bitcoin portal. This is the result after over 5,300 unique user signups in Q2.

The Company's Q2 unique user signups set a record for the most users signed up in a single quarter, with the previous record being set in Q1 of 2024.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

