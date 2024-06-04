Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - June 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has seen volumes in the USA grow by over 43% in May, 2024 compared to April, 2024 .

Bitcoin Well launched the Bitcoin Portal in the USA in September 2023, and grew to service all 50 states in February 2024. From a standing start, the US portal growth has been impressive with 43% growth month over month, and 884% growth from January to May 2024.

"Our growth in the USA has been tremendous," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "It seems like the USA is craving a self-custody bitcoin platform to safely buy bitcoin, and as the only automatic self custody bitcoin platform in the country it seems like we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity."

Globally, the Bitcoin Portal grew 22% month over month with revenue over $5,500,000 CAD in May 2024. The Company estimates its gross margin on this revenue will exceed 1%.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We call this future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.


Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

LQWD Technologies and Bitcoin Well Announce Lightning Node Collaboration

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - May 30 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a Bitcoin Lightning Network channel collaboration whereby LQWD (TSXV: LQWD ) ; ( OTCQB: LQWDF), a leading Lightning Network infrastructure and liquidity provider will point Lightning Network liquidity to the Bitcoin Well Lightning Node to support routing Bitcoin Well customer payments.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Launches Lightning Network Payments for Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 28 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has enabled customer payments via the Lightning Network in Canada. This new feature will enable customers to instantly sell bitcoin via the Lightning Network from any personal Lightning Wallet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 7, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has successfully set up the required independent Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure to enable customer payments via the Lightning Network and route third party payments through the Lightning  node ecosystem.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced several leadership changes as it refocuses on execution and commencing project development.

Bion has accepted the resignation of Bill O'Neill, its Chief Executive Officer, which became effective on June 1. Mr. O'Neill is departing to pursue other interests. He will work with Bion management through the end of June to help ensure a smooth transition. Mr. O'Neill's resignation from Bion's Board of Directors was also accepted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced, the Company made an application for listing of its common shares on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (the "AIM Admission"). It is expected that the AIM Admission will be completed by June 30, 2024, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals from the LSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Announces Commercial Update

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces today a commercial update based on enquiries received since its press release of March 20, 2024. With respect to the opportunities currently being pursued by Forward Water to develop direct lithium extraction projects, the Company estimates that should commercial scale plants be built incorporating FWTC's process technology, each plant could represent approximately US$25 million of revenue to FWTC. This estimate is based on information and specifications provided by an array of parties that have engaged with FWTC to date. Revenue from each plant would be recognized over approximately 36 months but exact amounts and timelines will vary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of equity incentive awards in the form of stock options and deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Stock Options

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Newly public AgTech Company shares initial financial reporting and details acquisition of controlling interest in global Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. Hempalta's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that it has closed the issuance of the $225,000 of debentures referenced in the Company's press release dated May 14, 2024. The Company issued $100,000 of secured convertible debentures that bear interest at 20% per annum and bear interest at a rate of 20% per annum with such interest to commence 120 days following the execution of the definitive agreement to be entered into in connection with the proposed business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (see the Company's press release dated May 14, 2024) (the "Business Combination") and maturing on the earlier of December 31, 2024 and the closing of the Business Combination. These convertible debentures will convert into units of Forward Water ("Units") concurrently with the completion of the Transaction at a conversion price of $0. 145 per Unit (following the proposed 10 for 1 share consolidation to be completed by the Company in connection with the Business Combination (the "Consolidation")). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Forward Water with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 (following the Consolidation) at any time prior to the third anniversary of the issuance of such warrant. If the Business Combination is not completed the debentures will not be convertible

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

