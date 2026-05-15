Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR,OTC:BIREF) is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders elected all seven of the proposed director nominees listed in Birchcliff's information circular dated March 25, 2026 (the "Information Circular") and approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.

The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Birchcliff's website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Matters Voted Upon
Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or
Withheld, as applicable
1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at seven. Passed 158,674,715
(99.03%)		 1,560,304
(0.97%)
2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed:      
  (a) Christopher Carlsen Elected 152,712,865
(98.24%)		 2,740,203
(1.76%)
  (b) Dennis Dawson Elected 95,237,066
(61.26%)		 60,216,002
(38.74%)
  (c) Debra Gerlach Elected 151,314,389
(97.34%)		 4,138,679
(2.66%)
  (d) Stacey McDonald Elected 140,633,545
(90.47%)		 14,819,523
(9.53%)
  (e) Cameron Proctor Elected 150,371,026
(96.73%)		 5,082,042
(3.27%)
  (f) James Surbey Elected 134,960,737
(86.82%)		 20,492,331
(13.18%)
  (g) A. Jeffery Tonken Elected 136,849,517
(88.03%)		 18,603,551
(11.97%)
3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such. Passed 159,047,674
(99.26%)		 1,187,345
(0.74%)
4. Ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth on page 14 of the Information Circular, to approve all unallocated stock options under Birchcliff's stock option plan. Passed 95,174,403
(61.22%)		 60,278,664
(38.78%)
         

The vote on each matter was conducted by way of ballot. 

ABOUT BIRCHCLIFF:

Birchcliff is an intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the exploration and development of the Montney Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BIR".

For further information, please contact:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: birinfo@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com

 Chris Carlsen – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
   

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