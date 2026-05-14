BIOREM Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Record $77 Million Order Backlog, Revenue Increase of 44%

 BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM,OTC:BIRMF) ("BIOREM" or "the Company") today announced results for the three month period ended March 31, 2026.  BIOREM's complete 2026 first quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial Summary:

Three-months

March 31

Ended

December 31

(in CDN$'000 except per share data)

2026

2025

2025

Revenue

6,817

4,730

16,941

Gross profit

1,392

1,110

5,942

Operating expenses

1,084

1,016

2,212

Ebitda*

399

229

3,823

Net earnings

201

37

2,677

Basic earnings per share

0.012

0.002

0.18

Diluted earnings per share

0.011

0.002

0.18

*Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, a non IFRS financial measure

New order bookings in the quarter totaled $18.7 million bring the Company's order backlog to a record $77 million on March 31, 2026.  A total of 18 new projects were secured from Canada, the United States and the Middle East.

Revenues for the first quarter reflected expected seasonal differences in construction schedules, Revenues for the quarter totaled $6.8 million, a $2 million or 44% increase from revenues of $4.7 million recorded during the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit in the quarter of $1.4 million, represented 20% of revenue, compared to $1.1 million and 23% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit during the quarter was due to the higher revenues in the quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $1.1 million, which was a slight increase from the $1 million in operating expenses incurred for the same period ended in the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was largely the result of increased variable sales expenses on the higher revenues recorded in the quarter.

"2026 got off to a strong start", said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO.  "Bidding and booking activity surpassed forecasts and have resulted in BIOREM's largest order backlog to date.  A diverse variety of technologies and geographic markets are represented in this backlog which helps reduce the risk of converting these orders to revenue and earnings.  These commercial successes reflect the continued strong market demand for BIOREM solutions to air quality needs".

"The company is well positioned for growth in the short to medium term.  Strong bidding activity, a solid backlog, a diverse suite of technologies to deploy and strong market demand are all converging to provide a solid foundation for growth"

"BIOREM is well positioned to weather the challenges facing the world economy from geopolitical, tariff and inflationary pressures in 2026.  Our diverse supply chain, North American based manufacturing and a strong balance sheet ensures we have the tools required to move beyond these challenges."

During the quarter the Company invested $271,000 in manufacturing equipment to increase its production capacity of its proprietary media.

The Company's cash position stood at $10 million on March 31, 2026, compared with the $11.5 million held on December 31, 2025.  Working capital at the end of the quarter was $14.5 million up slightly from the $14 million held at December 31, 2025 and up $4.9 million from $9.6 million recorded at March 31, 2025.  

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2.000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE BIOREM Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/14/c0720.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

bioremBRM:CCtsxv:brmcleantech investing
BRM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

(TheNewswire) Les documents destinés aux investisseurs, mis à jour, soulignent la dynamique positive du marché des gaz industriels et un portefeuille croissant d'usines de production d'hydrogène propre UHP et de plateformes d'approvisionnement régionales Brossard (Québec), le 13 mai 2026 -... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

Updated investor materials highlight the industrial gas market tailwinds and an expanding portfolio of clean UHP hydrogen production plants and regional supply hubsCharbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Annonce la Nomination de Gregory Fourel au Conseil d'Administration

CHARBONE Annonce la Nomination de Gregory Fourel au Conseil d'Administration

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 7 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces the Appointment of Gregory Fourel to the Board of Directors

CHARBONE Announces the Appointment of Gregory Fourel to the Board of Directors

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 7, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

CHARBONE Announces the Opening of its First Hub in the United States in Albany, NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 6, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

CHARBONE annonce l'ouverture de son premier Hub aux Etats-Unis a Albany, NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 6 mai 2026 - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Smackover Lithium Concludes National Environmental Policy Act Review for South West Arkansas Project with Finding of No Significant Impact

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

battery metals investing

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

base metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Graduates to OTCQX Best Market as Company Advances Silver-Gold-Critical Minerals Project Toward Maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX; Other Corporate Updates