Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

Cannabis Outlook 2023 (Update for Q3!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion's nitrogen fertilizer products.

Bion has begun optimizing the system's operating parameters so that it will meet or exceed Bion's economic models for large-scale commercial projects. The Company expects the optimization to take at least four to eight weeks, at which point final design for commercial projects can begin.

The patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) is the core of Bion's Gen3Tech platform. The ARS recovers and upcycles problem ammonia contained in the effluent from anaerobic digestion, where methane is captured (and more ammonia is released) from the manure stream. The ARS captures the ammonia, minimizing its environmental impacts and creating low-carbon and organic nitrogen fertilizer products with it. In the next few weeks, the company intends to produce ammonium distillate at Fair Oaks in several concentrations and apply for organic certification for each.

Bion will also produce a solid/granular nitrogen fertilizer product that is both Climate-Smart and Water-Smart – a pure nitrogen fertilizer with a low carbon footprint, that is water soluble and readily available to plants. The granular product can be easily and cheaply shipped from locations where it is not wanted, to regions or locations where it is needed. Bion has applied to several state agencies to certify the granular product for use in organic production.

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "We are very pleased with system performance at Fair Oaks, and to be back in control of our timelines. Over the next few weeks, we will conduct demonstration tours with key stakeholders in the beef industry, potential partners in distribution, banking, and project finance, and others as we establish the strategic relationships needed to develop commercial projects.

While many today are focused on climate impacts, we believe the larger issue with livestock is ammonia and nitrates, which are of increasing concern in the U.S., especially in California and Washington. In the EU, a nitrogen cap has already led to social and political unrest in Ireland and the Netherlands – a cautionary tale for us. We think the value of Bion's ability to upcycle and redirect that ammonia to where and when it is needed, cannot be overemphasized."

About Bion
Bion's patented 3rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) platform minimizes environmental impacts from large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by upcycling byproducts and renewable energy, and delivers a verified sustainable protein product. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art sustainable cattle feeding operations that will produce premium sustainable beef, with a USDA-certified brand. The platform produces low-carbon and organic nitrogen fertilizer products from the ammonia nitrogen it captures, that otherwise would escape to fuel harmful algae blooms, groundwater contamination, and PM2.5 air pollution. Learn more at https://bionenviro.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘anticipate(s)', ‘intend(s)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only.  These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
(406) 281-8178 direct


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental TechnologiesBNETOTCQB:BNETTech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, reports it has completed initial system startup at its Fair Oaks demonstration facility and is very encouraged by early operational results. Bion has already been able to operate the system at 'steady state' for (planned) short run-times, producing purified, concentrated ammonium bicarbonate base liquid distillate from manure digestate.

Fair Oaks Demonstration Facility

Bion anticipates it will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) for the next 3-4 weeks during the current operational phase – processing manure digestate. Steady state operational optimization will continue for at least an additional 8 weeks, to produce repeatable operating data that supports (or surpasses) the existing economic models. Bion will use the optimized operating data to complete the final design of the 15,000-head modules that will make up full-scale projects, that today include Olson Feeders, Dakota Valley Growers, and Ribbonwire Ranch.

The Fair Oaks project will demonstrate the effectiveness of Bion's patented Ammonia Recovery System, the heart of Bion's Gen3Tech platform, at commercial scale. Today, up to 80 percent of the nitrogen in manure waste – most of its fertilizer value – is lost via ammonia emissions. Bion's ARS captures and stabilizes that ammonia, using the carbon dioxide also in the waste stream, to produce liquid organic- and low-carbon water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers that can be precision applied, when and where needed. The ARS upcycles the ammonia nitrogen that would have been lost, creating a new revenue source, while preventing its release to the environment, where today it contributes to nutrient runoff, harmful algae blooms and coastal dead zones, groundwater contamination, and the formation of PM2.5, small inhalable particulate matter that represents a significant human health risk.

To supplement its press releases, Bion will also post periodic updates regarding Fair Oaks progress on its website (full link below) and its social media channels, including Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook (links on Bion's website).

About Bion: Bion's patented 3 rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) dramatically reduces the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by recovering high-value byproducts, and delivers a verified sustainable end product. The platform minimizes air, water, and soil pollution, while recovering low-carbon Climate Smart and organic fertilizer products and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing the cleanest state-of-the-art cattle feeding operations in the world, that will produce premium beef with a sustainable brand certified by the USDA. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'anticipate(s)', 'believe(s)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Distillate (right) produced from manure digestate (left)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bions-advanced-waste-treatment-technology-start-up-yields-positive-early-results-301901349.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that it has initiated integrated system startup at its Fair Oaks, Indiana demonstration and optimization facility. The system will allow Bion to demonstrate the effectiveness of its core ammonia recovery technology at commercial scale.

Bion will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) in 'startup mode' for approximately one week, running liquids to check for pressure integrity and establish baselines. Once the startup phase is complete, the system will begin processing digestate, the manure residual after methane has been extracted through anaerobic digestion. Bion anticipates 3-4 weeks to achieve steady state operations and 4 to 12 weeks to produce repeatable operating data that is consistent with the requirements needed to support the existing economic models.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers and Bion Announce First Grant for Sustainable Beef Project

Dakota Valley Growers (DVG), a cattle feeder developing a sustainable beef cattle feeding operation near Bathgate, North Dakota and Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that DVG has been awarded a grant from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission to cover certain initial project development costs.

The Commission awarded Dakota Valley Growers $128,500 to cover 75 percent of initial engineering, design, permitting, and legal work associated with developing the DVG project. Engineering teams have now been engaged by DVG and Bion and have begun design work to support conditional use permit applications. The applications are expected to be submitted within two months, at which time a public hearing will be scheduled for soon after.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Bion Receives OMRI Listing for USDA National Organic Program-Compliant Fertilizer Product

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced that it has received notice from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) that Bion’s 0.5% ammonium bicarbonate solution “is Allowed with Restrictions for use in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program.”

Craig Scott, Bion’s director of communications, stated, “Our first OMRI listing comprises an ammonium bicarbonate solution that is extracted from livestock waste in a non-synthetic manner, consistent with National Organic Program (NOP) standards and policies. This represents a significant milestone for Bion and the development of our third generation (3G) technology. The $40 billion organic industry is the fastest growing segment of U.S. agriculture and the reason behind our 3G technology development.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BNET

Study Confirms Dramatic Impacts of Poultry Ammonia Emissions on Chesapeake Bay

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced that a new study indicates that poultry production in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed contributes approximately 24 million pounds of nitrogen to the Bay annually. The study confirmed that about half that total – 12 million pounds – is highly mobile and reactive nitrogen from airborne ammonia emissions that is exceedingly difficult and expensive to recapture, once released to the environment.

The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) report examined data from the federal and state Chesapeake Bay Program, emissions estimates from the most recent scientific studies, and numbers from the USDA’s most recent farm census. EIP used the Bay Program’s computer modeling to evaluate the total nitrogen load from the poultry industry, including runoff of manure spread on fields as fertilizer, and ammonia that rises from chicken houses and litter before falling back down and depositing on land and waters in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce its engagement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to bolster its investor relations and capital markets advisory services.

RecycLiCo has selected Oak Hill to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Responsible lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that two company executives will be speaking at the Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials conference in Amsterdam on 18-20 September, 2023. The conference will provide access to insights and analysis of the battery raw materials market from numerous leaders and innovators across the industry.

On Tuesday, September 19, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk for Lake, will participate in a panel discussion on direct lithium extraction and its potential impact on lithium production.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Lake will share his perspectives on "Mining Meets Oil and Gas: Bringing Lessons Learned to Lithium Production", on Wednesday, 20 September. He will be speaking on the highly transferrable skills of the oil and gas industry to lithium production, and the importance of collaboration across industries and governments to drive the fulfilment of future lithium supply requirements, and ultimately, long term sustainability.

Details of the conference, including agenda and speakers, can be found here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E876I78V



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar Invitation

Lake Resources NL Investor Webinar Invitation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held on 28 September 2023.

The briefing will commence at 11.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, and Jonathan Nielsen, Project Technical Director. They will be speaking on DLE, and more specifically, the ion exchange DLE technology the company is utilizing at its flagship Kachi project, along with other operational updates since the company's last webcast on 23 August 2023.

Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, via this link:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Klimat X Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

LFP from Nano One's Commercial Size Reactors Lead to Fast-tracking Customer Samples

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Aalborg CSP ("Aalborg CSP"), a premier developer of solar thermal collectors designed to facilitate heat generation without the reliance on conventional fuel combustion

The LOI, signed August 31, 2023 outlines the terms and conditions under which FWTC and Aalborg CSP intend to pursue a relationship that will enable FWTC to access Aalborg CSP's flat panel and parabolic solar thermal solution offerings for integration into FWTC'S proprietary Forward Osmosis ("FO") technology systems, specific to Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) applications and where the use of solar thermal integration provides beneficial use to the client. The parties have agreed to work diligently and in good faith to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to effectuate the proposed relationship.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Aurora Launches Bold New Brand Tasty's into Canadian Adult Market

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Lithium Investing

Letter To Shareholders

Oil and Gas Investing

Highly Experienced Technical Team Appointed

×