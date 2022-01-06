Life Science News Investing News
17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3 BioHarvest Sciences Inc.   today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the ...
  • 17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k
  • 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021
  • Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology, in both Israel and the United States. The USD 825k of sales orders in Q4 from its direct-to-consumer ecommerce business represents a 17% increase over Q3 and are triple the sales orders from the same quarter in 2020. VINIA® sales orders in 2021 amounted to USD 2.4M, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020.

In Israel, where VINIA® is becoming synonymous with cardiovascular health and wellness, BioHarvest reported record sales orders of USD 501k in Q4, representing growth of 11% over Q3 and 84% over Q4 2020 - and total sales orders in 2021 were USD 1.73M, representing a 325% year-on-year growth.

Q4 sales orders in the ongoing US pilot program, launched in May 2021, totaled USD 325k, representing 27% growth over Q3 2021 and yielded a total sales order figure of USD 652k for the year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/109227_6a045c9bd44c389a_006.jpg

VINIA® Sales Orders (USD) - by Country by Quarter Q4 2020 - Q4 2021

To view an enhanced version of this chart, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/109227_6a045c9bd44c389a_006full.jpg

Moreover, sales and marketing metrics in the US point clearly to increasingly robust demand. Approximately 83% of 2020 sales and 89% of orders at www.vinia.com are derived from subscriptions packages with approximately 70% of subscriptions accounting for recurring payment packages of 3 months or more, demonstrating a significant opportunity to build a scalable, sustainable, and profitable business.

To continue to drive the company's leadership in global e-commerce and marketing, BioHarvest has hired Jared Turner as VP of Global E-Commerce. Turner, who joined in December, brings over 15 years of relevant leadership experience in building end-to-end Nutraceutical e-commerce businesses. Under his stewardship, the commercial team is poised to achieve further sales growth in VINIA® as well as other products that will be introduced in 2022, including Cannabis.

"I am very proud of the sales results achieved in the last quarter and for the entire year," said CEO, Ilan Sobel. "Combined with the scientific and technological accomplishments we posted, 2021 was an outstanding year. The sales and marketing team has demonstrated unique capabilities to successfully grow the business. We eagerly look forward to scaling our US pilot once our technology transfer to our new 20 ton/year VINIA® manufacturing facility is successfully completed, enabling us to reach optimal production levels. I anticipate another year of record sales in 2022, positively impacting the health and wellness of tens of thousands of satisfied customers."

BioHarvest further expanded the applicability of its proprietary technology in 2021, which allows it to harvest nutrients and active ingredients without growing plants, with the announcement in December that the Company had developed the capability to produce a meaningful amount - 10 kilograms - of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself.

In November, BioHarvest appointed renowned Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield to its board of advisors as part of a drive to leverage its biotech technology platform to provide essential nutrition and active ingredients for space exploration and potential settlement in space.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Israeli market results will translate directly into the U.S. markets which may depend on different consumer preferences and more substantial marketing expenditures and resources. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. There is no assurance the BioFarming technology will make a significant impact on multiple verticals of life -science based businesses in general or in the bio-space industry. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that the ability to produce a commercial sized biomass will result in the Company entering into commercial production of Cannabis by H1 2022. There is no assurance of the imminent commissioning of the superfruit facility or the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in the first half of 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Readers are cautioned that sales alone do not give an accurate picture of the financial position of the company and should be read in the context of the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109227

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences CSE:BHSC Biotech Investing
BHSC:CNX
BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences


Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
bioharvest vinia 30 pack

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

BioHarvest Sciences’ Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

BioHarvest Sciences’ Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following year-end shareholder partner letter from CEO Ilan Sobel.

Dear friends,

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

  • Cannabis produced has a Trichomes density of up to 200 times greater than in a plant-grown product while solving major industry challenges of consistency, safety, and environmental sustainability
  • The Company is ready to engage with key players in the global Cannabis industry

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced that it has produced a meaningful amount (10 kilograms) of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass at a commercial scale without growing the plant itself. (For full illustration, watch the "Cannabis Without Plants - History in the Making" video at https:youtu.beNAurl6oa1xo)

Keep reading... Show less
New Research Analysis Shows VINIA Reduces Oxidation Of LDL-Cholesterol To Support Cardiovascular Improved Functioning

New Research Analysis Shows VINIA Reduces Oxidation Of LDL-Cholesterol To Support Cardiovascular Improved Functioning

New research analysis affirms the addition of the following structure function claims for VINIA® according to FDA Guidelines for Dietary Supplements:

  • VINIA® prevents Lipid Oxidation
  • VINIA® protects the body by preventing oxidative damage to the cells
  • VINIA® reduces oxidation of LDL cholesterol

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") reports that recent research analysis provides additional support for anti-oxidation structurefunction claims of VINIA®. This analysis, when added to the clinical study [1] conducted by the Company, provides a clear substantiation to BioHarvest's claims relating to anti-oxidation, lipid anti-oxidation, and scavenging free radicals.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Appoints Astronaut Chris Hadfield to the Board of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Appoints Astronaut Chris Hadfield to the Board of Advisors

Hadfield's expertise will lead BioHarvest's expanded focus to include space biology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) has appointed renowned astronaut Chris Hadfield to its board of advisors as part of a drive to leverage its biotech technology platform to provide essential nutrition and active ingredients for space exploration and potential new settlements in space.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences New 20 Tons per Year Factory Obtains the GMP Certification from the Israeli Ministry of Health

BioHarvest Sciences New 20 Tons per Year Factory Obtains the GMP Certification from the Israeli Ministry of Health

  • The new factory is ready to start production to meet the increased demand for VINIA®
  • On track for the conversion of the existing 2 tons/year facility to a Cannabis production facility within H1, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.  (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announces that the new manufacturing facility in Israel has obtained the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification from the Israeli Ministry of Health. The GMP certificate is pursuant to the successful fulfillment of the Israeli Ministry of Health's ISO9001 and ISO22000 (HACCP) requirements announced on September 9, 2021. All obtained certifications ensure that the factory employs the best practices and that the required quality control and quality management systems are in place across the end-to-end manufacturing process.

The facility will have the capacity to produce over 20 tons/year of VINIA® as well as other polyphenol-based products the Company has in its innovation pipeline. Pilot production of VINIA® in the new facility has begun, and the capacity will be steadily increased each month to meet the growing demands of VINIA®'s D2C business in Israel, USA, and future global markets. In addition, the facility will provide important VINIA® capacity for key strategic B2B customers such as "Designs for Health Inc." who have already in 2021 formulated VINIA® into 3 key new products ("NRF2 Modulator", "Senolytic Synergy" and "Bergavin™")

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference. On-demand presentation available Monday, January 10, 2022, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST thru Thursday, January 13, 2022 ( access here )
  • J.P Morgan 40 th Annual Healthcare Conference. Presentation to be hosted on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:45 am EST ( access here )

Interested parties can also register and access these presentations under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com .

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Announces U.S. FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advancedmetastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

The FDA's BTD program is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with preliminary clinical evidence that indicate that the investigational treatment may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints. 1

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Members of ABBVie's executive leadership team will present virtually at 2:45 p.m. CT including Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan's 40 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http://investor.bms.com with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×