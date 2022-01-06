17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the ...

