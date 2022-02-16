Life Science NewsInvesting News

New name to reflect the Biotech power of combining plant cell growth with elicitation of specific molecules to produce unique compounds of high human utility value

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the new trademark for its proprietary non-GMO Biotech platform technology. The new name, "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," replaces "BioFarming" and underscores the potential for the technology to be used in the botanical drugs space.

"The Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ proven platform technology allows us to address multiple market verticals with multiple products under different categories," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "The elicitation element allowing the creation of patentable compounds that can be produced economically and consistently with cleanliness and high sustainability credentials, enables BioHarvest to potentially impact the botanical drugs market in addition to growing its core base business."

The CEO added, "the term CELLicitation™ better reflects the combined actions of growing plant cells in industrial-scale bioreactors while eliciting specific molecules and/or structures in order to produce unique botanical compounds with high human utility value."

The power of the Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform can be summed up as follows:

  1. It enables economical and consistent production of commercial biomass of unique plant-based metabolites (such as polyphenols, antioxidants, cannabinoids, terpenes, psychoactive molecules, proteins and more) without the need to grow the plant itself. The production in the industrial scale proprietary Bioreactors is done in aseptic conditions guaranteeing the highest levels of cleanliness.
  1. The end-to-end manufacturing process defined by the CELLicitation™ technology requires low CapEx and has higher sustainability credentials than alternative technologies available for producing metabolites.
  1. The elicitation of certain molecules of interest, without performing any genetic modification, produces full-spectrum unique and patentable compositions. These could be availed to consumers as functional food, dietary supplements, medical food, and botanical drugs.
  1. It has been proven on multiple plants and fruits. For example, VINIA®, a patented compound now commercially available, is being successfully sold in Israel and the US. It contains a complex of polyphenols with a unique elicited Piceid Resveratrol at a factor of 100x. The product pipeline includes olive cells, which include a complex of polyphenols with Verbascoside at a 10x elicitation factor, and a Pomegranate-based product including PGG at a 5x elicitation factor.

  2. The Cannabis-based product based on the CELLicitation™ platform will contain unique patentable compositions of Cannabinoids and terpenes in trichomes, some of which have been elicited at various substantial factors.
  1. It removes the barriers hindering the successful development of botanical drugs. The patentability of the compounds, and the repeatability and consistency of production, increase the success odds for botanical drugs.
  1. It creates a wealth of intellectual property in the biology area: BHSC has 14 registered patents and 2 pending. More market verticals that can take advantage of CELLicitation™ will be announced throughout this year.

"Ever since we started the development of our platform technology, we knew it had more advantages than just growing the plant cells to produce the original compound of metabolites," said Dr. Yochi Hagay, co-founder and CTO. "The proven results of eliciting certain molecules and structures from the original plant not only justifies the new name of Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ but also creates the opportunity to produce innovative and patentable botanical compounds."

BioHarvest recently announced that it produced a significant amount of Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself, using the Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology. The company plans to bring to market its first Cannabis-based products in 2022. BioHarvest has also announced that it expects revenues in 2022 to be USD 5-7M, representing a range of 2.5x-3.5x growth over 2021.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Related News

×