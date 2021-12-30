BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is pleased to provide the following year-end shareholder partner letter from CEO Ilan Sobel.Dear friends,It is with great pleasure that I take this opportunity at the end of the year to summarize for our shareholder partners the major accomplishments of what has been an inspiring and transformative first full calendar year for me as CEO of BioHarvest Sciences. I will also include my own ...

BHSC:CNX