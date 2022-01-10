BioAtla, Inc. a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo ® . Under the terms of the agreement, ...

BMY