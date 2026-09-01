Bio-Techne Achieves Science Based Targets Validation and Reports Significant Progress Toward Climate Goals

Bio-Techne Achieves Science Based Targets Validation and Reports Significant Progress Toward Climate Goals

Fiscal 2026 highlights:

  • Science Based Targets initiative validates Bio-Techne's Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas reduction targets
  • Market-based Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced 49% year-over-year
  • More than half of the company's electricity consumption now comes from renewable sources
  • First comprehensive Scope 3 emissions inventory completed

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced significant progress toward its climate and sustainability objectives, including validation of its greenhouse gas reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and substantial reductions in operational emissions during fiscal year 2026.

The SBTi validated Bio-Techne's targets to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by fiscal year 2031 from a fiscal year 2025 baseline and to commit that 81% of suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services, capital goods, upstream transportation and distribution and business travel will have science-based targets by fiscal year 2030.

Validation of the greenhouse gas reduction targets provides customers, suppliers and other stakeholders with independent confirmation that the Company's climate goals are aligned with recognized global standards and climate science.

"Our Science Based Targets validation and progress against those targets demonstrate Bio-Techne's commitment to growing responsibly," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "As we support scientific and diagnostic innovation around the world, we are also taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact and strengthen sustainability across our operations and value chain."

Bio-Techne also expanded its use of renewable electricity during the year. The company transitioned its Minneapolis headquarters to 100% renewable electricity and began procuring renewable electricity for its St. Paul GMP facility. As a result, renewable sources now account for 51% of Bio-Techne's total electricity consumption.

ABOUT Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides high-quality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customer-focused brands: R&D Systems™, Bio-Techne Spatial™, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decision-making. Bio-Techne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs more than 3,000 people. In fiscal year 2026, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

CONTACT:

Corporate Communications
media.relations@bio-techne.com

David Clair, Vice President
Investor Relations
IR@bio-techne.com

Bio-Techne

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SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

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