Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to appoint Lawrence Hay as Corporate Secretary, replacing Jan Urata effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mrs. Urata for her valuable contributions to date and wishes her the best of luck with her future endeavours.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lawrence Hay, Director
Billy Goat Brands Ltd.
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Phone: +1 (604) 687-2038


Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATAgriculture Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands


Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Appoints Shriram Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Shriram (Ram) Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer. Ram brings more 10 years of varied experience in financial and taxation management, corporate strategy, controls, accounting and financial reporting to the Company. Ram holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants, Canada since 2018.

Furthermore, CFO and founding director of the Company, Kerry Biggs, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Biggs for his valuable contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Adds Director

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce it has added Mr. Lawrence Hay to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hay is an officer and director of a variety of private and public companies and has extensive experience structuring and financing companies within the clean energy and ESG industries.

Further, former Chief Operating Officer and founding director of the Company, Kris Dahl, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dahl for his valuable contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Increases Ownership Stake in Sophie's Kitchen

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that it has converted its existing credit facility with Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company ") into common shares for an increased equity position in the Portfolio Company. Pursuant to a mutually agreed upon set of terms, GOAT has increased its ownership stake in Sophie's Kitchen to 35% from its current ownership level. GOAT maintains the ability to protect against dilution of its ownership stake through certain anti-dilution rights.

Recent Sophie's Kitchen Highlights

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Wholly Owned Subsidiary Receives First Pre-Order for KOLD Coffee Beverages

The Purchase Order of "KOLD" Premium Functional Beverages Validates Both the Brand and New Product Line in the USD 655 Million Cold-Brew Coffee Market 1

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned business, FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys " or the " Subsidiary "), has received its first purchase order on a pre-order basis in the amount of CAD 50,000 (the " PO ") from Drip Coffee Social Ltd. (" Drip ") for its KOLD line of organic, mushroom-infused, cold-brew coffee beverages (" KOLD Beverages "). The Subsidiary is a rapidly growing manufacturer and distributor of premium functional beverages. The PO validates FunGuys' brand and product positioning for KOLD Beverages within Drip's locations as well as via Drip's relationships with hundreds of retail locations across British Columbia. Drip is widely regarded as a progressive coffee authority in British Columbia as evidenced by their loyal customer following, unique retail experience and strong presence on Instagram . Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is working to disrupt the USD 655 million cold-brew coffee market 1 by providing a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional coffee beverages.

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands' Portfolio Company Sophie's Kitchen Featured in an Interview on FoodNavigator-USA.Com

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), was recently highlighted in an interview (the " Article ") on FoodNavigator-USA.com entitled, "Sophie's Kitchen bolsters position in plant-based seafood category: ‘There's going to be a big shift for us this year'". Its new products are expected to help lead the Portfolio Company to new heights with the support of its significant distributor relationship with Southwind Food, LLC (" Southwind ").

The Article discussed the high level of demand for plant-based food and how Miles Woodruff, CEO of Sophie's Kitchen, believes that the Portfolio Company will become a staple in the plant-based food market. Southwind's master distribution arrangement with Sophie's Kitchen is expected to have a large impact on increasing consumer awareness of the Sophie's Kitchen brand. 1 GOAT's primary goal for the Portfolio Company is to optimize its enterprise value as a leading constituent of the ocean economy. Creating a increasing number of plant-based seafood products and the ability to distribute those products around the world is what motivates both companies to continue developing innovative solutions.

plow working fields

Why Food Security is a Resource Supply Chain Opportunity

There was a time when the food supply chain was at once simple, localized and cyclical. But those days are far behind us. As the world's population has continued to increase, demand for food has far outstripped the production capacity of simple agriculture.

Today, the food supply chain is incredibly complex, with multiple supply chain layers, billions of actors and trillions of transactions. Unfortunately, owing at least partially to this complexity, it is also increasingly unstable and increasingly prone to either disruption or interruption. Food insecurity is a growing problem in both the developed and underdeveloped worlds, and it has grown exponentially worse due to recent events.

Even major economies such as the US are affected. Potassium — one of three critical materials in agriculture — is in short supply, as the country only produces roughly 5 percent of what it needs domestically.

Sage Potash

Sage Potash


glowing arrow pointing up

VIDEO — Andrew O'Donnell: Market Chaos in Focus, Where to Find Diamonds in the Rough

Andrew O'Donnell: Where to Find Diamonds in the Rough as Market Chaos Reignsyoutu.be

With turmoil reigning supreme in the broad markets, where can investors find safety?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Andrew O'Donnell, founder of Market Mindset, emphasized the importance of sticking with the basics.

"There's a lot of bad news, there's a lot of chaos; there's not a lot of strong messaging as to how to get out of things," he said. "What we want to do is find some of those real diamonds in the rough — so really strong stocks with management teams that will excel even in troubling times. That's why I think it's a stock picker's market."

Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Increases Ownership of Sustainable Packaging Disruptor Evanesce Packaging

  • The Company Exercised its Incentive Purchase Warrants to Nearly Double its Equity Stake as Evanesce Prepares to Pursue a Public Listing in 2022
  • The Sustainable Packaging Business Currently Produces Approximately 40 Million Compostable Straws per Month and is Expanding to Also Manufacture Compostable Cups, Forks, Spoons, and Knives
  • GOAT's Portfolio Company Recently Raised $8 Million via its Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that it has exercised its incentive warrants to nearly double the Company's ownership stake in Evanesce Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company "). Evanesce's incentive warrant program enabled current warrant holders, including the Company, to exercise a bonus amount of 50% more purchase warrants than their previously held number of warrants. Pursuant to the incentive warrant exercise, GOAT has increased its ownership stake in the Portfolio Company.

Evanesce is a sustainable packaging company led by Douglas Horne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. It produces compostable straws and other packaging items, with manufacturing plants located in South Carolina and Nevada. In March, Evanesce produced approximately 40 million compostable straws at its South Carolina facility and approximately 90 million total straws in the first quarter of 2022, all of which have been sold. Additionally, the Portfolio Company expects to grow from 88 current employees to over 120 in the near term, as new equipment is installed at its Las Vegas facility. Evanesce plans to list its shares for trading in 2022 on either TSX stock exchange or NASDAQ market. The Portfolio Company's management team expects the business to generate significantly more revenue this year than last year as numerous North American professional sports teams and theme parks increase their use of Evanesce's products.

Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands' Portfolio Company Evanesce Packaging Launches Sustainability-Themed Webinar

  • Free Webinar is Available to Anyone Interested in Learning from Evanesce's CEO, Doug Horne, About Sustainable Packaging and the Evolution of the Packaging Industry
  • Americans Consume Approximately 500 Million Drinking Straws Per Day 1
  • Evanesce's Straws are 100% Compostable and Fully Decompose Within 90 Days; 20 Million Sustainable Straws were Produced by GOAT's Investee in the First Quarter of 2022

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company ") has created a free webinar featuring Doug Horne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (" CEO ") of Evanesce, to explain how it is focused on revolutionizing the sustainable packaging industry. The webinar features Mr. Horne addressing the many environmental setbacks from the production and use of plastics, specifically for consumer packaged goods, and suggests options for more sustainable solutions that Evanesce plans to offer. The webinar, which includes a formal presentation as well as a recorded question and answer period at its end, can be accessed on: https:info.urban-expo.coml3381512021-10-2744s7xn

Throughout the webinar, Mr. Horne addresses the concerns of using plastic packaging. He mentions that less than 10% of plastic gets recycled in the United States. Even though plastic is durable, this also means plastic waste can be trapped in our environment for centuries and require high temperatures to be broken down properly. 1 After addressing the problem of plastic and Styrofoam packaging, Mr. Horne highlights the production and use of plant-based packaging in a cost-effective manner. Evanesce offers products that are compostable and biodegradable, which Mr. Horne explains in some detail.

Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Announces Marketing Campaign Featuring Influential People and Organizations

  • The Company's Engagement of Titans of Industry, Environment, and Social Media Influencers is Being Planned to Create Awareness About Itself, its ESG-Driven Portfolio Companies and the Ocean Economy
  • More Than Three Billion People Rely on the Ocean for Their Livelihoods, Whether it's for Food or for Income
  • With Social Media Becoming Prevalent and its Data Being Harnessed, it is Easier for a Business to be More Specific and Reach its Target Audiences Today Than Ever Before

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ")-driven companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce the launch of an influencer-based marketing campaign (the " Campaign ") to create awareness about the Company, its portfolio of innovative businesses and the overall ocean economy. In the near future, GOAT will begin revealing the engagements of influential people and collaborations with leading organizations in order to heighten the market's understanding of the issues facing the world's oceans and the resulting opportunities that are both environmentally sustainable and economically attractive. The Campaign will be deployed over the course of approximately three months, but is subject to being extended based on its level of effectiveness.

The Company is specifically designing the Campaign to feature itself as a unique public issuer that is a platform for the ocean economy as well as its four portfolio companies. First, Sophie's Kitchen is a rapidly growing plant-based seafood company that is making a positive impact on the overfishing of the world's oceans through its evolving line of products. Second, Evanesce Packaging is curbing the glut of single-use plastics that end up in the sea by manufacturing millions of 100% compostable and biodegradable straws and food containers. Third, FunGuys Beverages is working to reduce the amount of waste from beverage containers by packaging its KOLD line of functional cold brew coffee products in LOOP-compliant bottles. Fourth, The Vegetarian Butcher is helping to reduce the emissions from the traditional protein industry but making plant-based products available to consumers at its retail locations in British Columbia.

