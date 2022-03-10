Resource News Investing News
Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. is exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, March 8-12, 2022. Sophie’s Kitchen is exhibiting alongside brands ...

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), is exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West ( "Expo West") at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, March 8-12, 2022. Sophie's Kitchen is exhibiting alongside brands like Daiya, General Mills and Oatly. GOAT's Portfolio Company is showcasing its new packaging as well as new additions to its growing line of plant-based seafood products in Booth #319.

Expo West is the largest sustainable and eco-friendly exhibition in North America, which features a range of products from the natural and organic industry. There are various keynote speakers and educational days with a focus on the environment and a more sustainable approach to combatting climate change. Expo West attracts more than 86,000 professionals from the plant-based and sustainable products industry, comprised of 3,600 companies amidst 580,000 square feet of display space. For more information on Expo West, please visit: https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html .

Sophie's Kitchen produces 100% allergen-free, vegan, non-GMO and soy-free plant-based seafood products. Its products are perfect for the whole family, those allergic to seafood and those who are looking for a more sustainable diet.

The new additions to the Portfolio Company's plant-based seafood product line are expected to be available at various retail outlets across North American in 2022, including but not limited to the following items:

  • Plant-based Fish Burgers: Original Whitefish, Mango Jalapeno Whitefish, Mediterranean Whitefish, Original Salmon, Spicy Salmon and Miso Salmon;
  • Veggie Cuts: Taco, BBQ Shreds, Spicy Teriyaki and Carnitas, the newest to the line, will be debuted at Expo West; and
  • Sauces: Cocktail Sauce and Tartar Sauce.

A recent report by Future Market Insights projected that the global allergen-free food market is expected to attract strong growth at 9.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 1 . Notably, the shift in consumer sentiment toward allergen-free foods has been on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers are practicing a more sustainable and holistic lifestyle by following vegan and vegetarian diets. GOAT holds up to a 45% interest in Sophie's Kitchen and is committed to the Portfolio Company's vision of becoming the leading innovator in the plant-based alternative seafood market.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to showcase our new packaging and line of plant-based seafood products at the Natural Products Expo West. As more consumers adopt plant-based lifestyles, our business continues to grow along with the industry overall," said Dr. Miles Woodruff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie's Kitchen. "Expo West will position Sophie's Kitchen to connect with other leaders and innovators driving the plant-based shift for a healthier planet," added Mr. Woodruff.

"Sophie's Kitchen continues to push the envelope with its innovative plant-based seafood options. We are committed to supporting its growth as a leader and innovator in the plant-based seafood alternative sector. Once again, GOAT's Portfolio Company will be exhibiting its great products amongst the other top brands in the space and I believe that Expo West attendees will love the new packaging and products as much as we do," added Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT.

ABOUT SOPHIE'S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie's Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, vegan and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie's Kitchen was named one of PETA's top 10 plant-based seafood brands in 2021. To date, Sophie's Kitchen's partnership with Team Seas has removed more than six tons of garbage from the oceans. We have a passion for making a measurable, positive impact on our plant and its inhabitants. As such, we are profoundly committed to replacing animal-based meat consumption with healthier and more sustainable plant-based proteins for people everywhere. For more information, please visit sophieskitchen.com and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchenfoods on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman
Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

  1. Financialnewsmedia.com. (2022, March 3). Demand For Plant-Based & Allergen Free Foods Are Expected To Rise As Consumers Seek Healthier Alternatives . Financialnewsmedia.com. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-plant-based--allergen-free-foods-are-expected-to-rise-as-consumers-seek-healthier-alternatives-301494678.html

SOURCE: Billy Goat Brands Ltd.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands CSE:GOAT Agriculture Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands



Keep reading... Show less
billy goat

Billy Goat Brands Bolsters Senior Management Team of FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that it has appointed six individuals into senior management roles within its wholly owned portfolio business, FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys " or " Portfolio Business "). The appointments are expected to accelerate bringing FunGuys' KOLD line of cold-brew coffee beverages to market as the Portfolio Business is planning for production to begin in the first half of 2022. Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is a sustainable cold-brew coffee manufacturer and distributor that infuses its products with organic mushroom varieties including Chaga and Lion's Mane.

In order to optimize the effectiveness of FunGuys' go-to-market strategy, the following six individuals have been appointed to its senior management team in various capacities:

Keep reading... Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Up-Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market and Provides Update on Cascadia Seaweed

Billy Goat Brands Announces Up-Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market and Provides Update on Cascadia Seaweed

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (" OTC Markets "). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "BGTTF" as of the opening of market on February 11, 2022. The listing to the OTCQB complements the Company's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GOAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "26B".

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States (" US "). The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BGTTF/overview .

Keep reading... Show less
Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTC: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company "), has refined its long-term growth strategy via an operational update provided to shareholders, including GOAT, that featured numerous highlights regarding its production facilities, sales achievements and marketing efforts. Additionally, the Portfolio Company is working to increase its investor base by potentially listing on a North American stock exchange in the near future. Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing standard disposable food containers using a patented molded starch technology comprised of plant-based by-products that is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days.

Manufacturing and Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands Investee FunGuys Beverages Announces Operations, Distribution and Marketing Updates for its KOLD Line of Products

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company FunGuys Beverages ("FunGuys" or "Portfolio Company") has announced key operational updates that will further accelerate bringing its KOLD line of cold-brewed coffee beverages to market. FunGuys is headquartered in British Columbia and is working to become a leading producer and distributor of organic chaga and lion's mane mushroom-infused products as an alternative sustainable coffee ritual for today's health-conscious consumer.

Manufacturing and Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen Unveils New Logo, Products and Packaging at 2021 Plant Based World Expo

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ( "ESG" ) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. ( "Sophie's Kitchen" or the "Portfolio Company" ), recently unveiled a new line of plant-based products at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo" ) in New York. Sophie's Kitchen's Chief Executive Officer ( "CEO" ) and Co-Founder, Dr. Miles Woodruff, unveiled the new line of plant-based frozen fish burgers, sauces, and veggie cuts at the Expo late last week. In addition, Dr. Woodruff revealed a new logo and product packaging for the established Sophie's Kitchen brand.

The new plant-based products from Sophie's Kitchen are expected to be available to consumers at various retail outlets across North America in 2022 and are being planned to include the following items:

Keep reading... Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Canbud Distribution Corporation

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation has announced a name and symbol change to Steep Hill Inc. (STPH). 

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on February 28, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Name Change to "Steep Hill Inc."

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Name Change to "Steep Hill Inc."

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, the Corporation has now filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Monday February 28, 2022 to change its corporate name from Canbud Distribution Corp. to "Steep Hill Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday February 28, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Intention to Change Name and Stock Symbol

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Intention to Change Name and Stock Symbol

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CDO) ("Canbud" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "Steep Hill Inc." and its stock symbol to "STPH". The proposed Company name and stock symbol changes are subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange and its receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. Assuming the satisfaction of these requirements, the Company intends to issue a subsequent news release announcing the name change and the expected effective date of trading under the new name and symbol.

Sameet Kanade, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The "Steep Hill" name is one of the longest standing brands in the North American analytical testing market within the cannabis sector. Following the closing of the Company's acquisition of US-based, Steep Hill Inc., the Company's focus is on continuing growth in the North American market. The proposed corporate name change is aimed to provide the Company with a stronger and more specific brand identity, which is associated with the significant technical and scientific expertise within the Company."

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Sameet Kanade as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kanade, succeeds Mukesh (Steve) Singh who has stepped down from these positions in order to focus on other ventures. Mr. Singh will serve as a strategic advisor, to the Company to ensure a proper transition and to provide advice the Company on strategic matters.

Steve Singh commented, "I have led Canbud from its inception and I am proud of the progress it has made, including its recent acquisitions in the analytical testing services sector in Canada and the US. It is now the right time for me to transition and hand the reins over to the next leaders to take the Company forward."

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill"), a cannabis science company in the business of providing lab testing, research and development, and consulting services in in the United States and elsewhere in the world. The Transaction was completed in accordance with an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated December 8, 2021, between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), and Steep Hill, pursuant to which Canbud acquired all of the outstanding shares of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger.

Steve Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Canbud stated: "We are pleased to complete the Steep Hill acquisition, which provides Canbud with an enhanced platform to build on its business. Our goal is to accelerate the growth of Steep Hill and the expansion of its brand in new markets, and continue to focus on our expanded analytical testing business operations within the cannabis and hemp market sectors."

Keep reading... Show less
"@goldmansachs.com" email

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen to Exhibit at the Plant Based World Expo in New York

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), will be exhibiting at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo") in New York City from December 9-10, 2021. Sophie's Kitchen will be featuring its growing line of Tasty AF (As Fish) plant-based seafood products in Booth #416 at the Javits Center from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time daily, in the same area of the Expo Hall as Beyond Meat, the Tofurky Company and the Plant Based Foods Association.

The Expo was founded by the Plant Based Food Association and Eat For The Planet. With over 200 leading brands in the plant-based sector in attendance, it encourages innovative plant-based businesses to network, source, and distribute products and services to consumers, other businesses, and investors. The Expo is expected to bring over 3,000 people together to network with like-minded individuals in the plant-based sector. Speakers and exhibitors will include experts, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world who will be sharing their insights with attendees. In addition to Sophie's Kitchen and the other organizations previously mentioned, notable exhibitors also include but are not limited to Daiya, Gardein Plant-Based Protein, and CHKN Not Chicken, Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×