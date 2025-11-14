Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement for up to C$600,000 and Provides Rare One Project Update

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement for up to C$600,000 and Provides Rare One Project Update

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY,OTC:BYDMF) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to provide an update on its Rare One rare earths project in British Columbia and to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,00 flow-through units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "We are very pleased to offer these flow-through share units to investors. This funding will enable Beyond to return to its core business after a period of reduced exploration activity caused by our shift into other critical metals. We are now focused on rare earths and copper projects located in British Columbia alongside our advanced lithium property in Ontario and we are very excited to commence exploration on these projects. We believe our portfolio can generate significant value for shareholders, and we are committed to unlocking that potential."

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

A portion of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Blanket Order 45-501 - Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders of the Manitoba Securities Commission and the corresponding blanket orders and rules in the other Canadian jurisdictions (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). The Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who holds common shares of the Company as of November 12, 2025 (being the record date set by the Company pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption) to subscribe for the Units that will be distributed pursuant to the Offering, provided that the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available to such person or company. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

In the event that aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Offering exceed the maximum number of securities to be distributed, then Units will be sold to qualifying subscribers on a pro rata basis based on the number of Units subscribed for. Insiders may participate in the Offering. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been disclosed.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of the gross proceeds from B.C. investors, that will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Units effective December 31, 2025.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Rare One Rare Earths Project Summary & Update

  • Over 5,900 ha in area

  • 100% owned by Beyond with no further encumbrance

  • Extensive work completed from 2005 to 2017 including soil survey, stream sampling, mapping, road construction, and gravity survey

  • 2005 to 2017 soil and stream samplings programs outlined targets with anomalous and elevated light rare earths including lanthanum, praseodymium, cerium, and neodymium

  • Continue to digitize the 2005 to 2017 data and maps

  • Coordinated with an experienced field crew for a follow up program in the upcoming field season including tightened up soil and stream sampling surveys and mapping programs to refine the potential source of the rare earths mineralization in the area

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/274381_9242a40014ab2806_001.jpg

Figure 1 Rare One Rare Earths Project Map showing the targets outlined by the 2005-2017 programs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/274381_9242a40014ab2806_001full.jpg

Upcoming Conference

The Company will be participating in the upcoming OTC Virtual Investor Conference.

Date: December 3, 2025
Time: 1:00 - 1:30 pm EST

Further information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondlithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondlithium.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274381

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond LithiumBY:CCCSE:BYBattery Metals Investing
BY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium

Largest Greenfield Lithium Exploration Portfolio with Three Major Discoveries in Ontario

Largest Greenfield Lithium Exploration Portfolio with Three Major Discoveries in Ontario Keep Reading...
Beyond Lithium Completes Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $250,000

Beyond Lithium Completes Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $250,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESBeyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") for... Keep Reading...
Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESBeyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that, further to the proposed transactions announced in its news release dated October 1, 2024, it has... Keep Reading...
Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

Beyond Lithium Announces Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $500,000, Amendments to Property Option Agreements and Exploration Program Update for Cosgrave, Ear Falls, And Victory

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESBeyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce: (i) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 10-million units of the Company (the "Units")... Keep Reading...
Beyond Lithium Closes Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Closes Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds of $500,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2.5 million common shares in the capital of the... Keep Reading...
Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of 2.5 million common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. (" SAGA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the high-priority Trapper Zone on its 100%-owned Radar... Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Prosper NWT is providing a C$3.8 million loan to help complete the acquisition from JFSL Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding offer letter (the... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") has granted 250,000 options priced at $0.255 to a consultant, and directors and officers have voluntarily surrendered 499,999 options issued on April 14, 2022 at $3.84 (post consolidation).As per the... Keep Reading...
E-Power Announces Results of Annual Meeting

E-Power Announces Results of Annual Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting ("Meeting") held on November 6, 2025. A total of 40,192,109 common shares were voted representing approximately 56.53 % of total shares issued and... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $650,000, consisting of 13,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Related News

gold investing

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

graphite investing

India Overhauls Mineral Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Base Metals Investing

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt