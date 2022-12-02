Pharmaceutical Investing News

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that one of its scientific collaborators, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles from Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience (Ottawa, Canada), will present on the anti-depressant activity of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001"), the Company's lead compound, at the upcoming ACNP Conference being held December 4 to 7 at Phoenix, Arizona, USA. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule. Dr. Aguilar-Valles will present preclinical data supporting the acute and long-term anti-depressant activity of BETR-001 monotherapy in animal models. Furthermore, the data shows that BETR-001 promotes structural neuroplasticity in brain neurons and this effect is partly mediated by the activation of 5-HT2A receptor. Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife commented, "BETR-001 is a uniquely positioned LSD derivative with the potential to be as effective as LSD in various neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders without the burden of being hallucinogenic. Because of its non-hallucinogenic nature, BETR-001 will not have all the LSD requirements of administration in specialized clinics under special treatment protocols, the LSD controlled substance regulatory issues which impact manufacturing, distribution and patient access, and the overall associated high treatment costs for all these parameters. Additionally, BETR-001 is protected by BetterLife's composition, method-of-use, synthesis and formulation patents (issued and provisional)." He further added, "BETR-001 IND-enabling studies are being completed and we hope to file its IND and begin human trials by mid-2023."

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and, therefore, could be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders, including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

About the Department of Neuroscience at Carleton University

Carleton Neuroscience has an international reputation for research on stress and its effects on brain functioning and mental health. The department has an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the emergence, prevention and treatment of mental and physical disorders.

For more information, please visit www.carleton.ca/neuroscience .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


BetterLife Files Comprehensive Patent for BETR-001 and Other LSD Derivatives

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce filing of a PCT patent application along with a U.S. application for lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD") derivatives, including 2-bromo-LSD. The applications cover compositions of these derivatives for their use in the treatment of a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, cluster headaches and pain.

BetterLife is currently developing a new composition of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") covered by these patent filings. BETR-001 is a second-generation LSD derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations, and therefore is not subject to global controlled substance regulations. In addition, the synthesis of BETR-001 is via non-controlled substance synthetic routes, and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions.

BetterLife and Collaborators to Submit Key Joint Research Publication

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that BetterLife is working with its collaborators on a key research publication on BETR-001, its proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, and plans to submit it for review to a prestigious peer-reviewed journal by end of September 2022.

This publication will present data from a comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The publication will include a pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 against over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research will provide insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. Subject to the journal's regulations, a pre-publication preprint will be posted as soon as possible for the public.

BetterLife Lead Drug Promotes Structural Neural Plasticity with Possible Nootropic Effects Similar to That of LSD Without Hallucinogenic Side Effects

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), is an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders.

A recent study, published in Experimental Neurology , has provided some new evidence that LSD has nootropic effects which are believed to be driven by neuroplasticity promotion. Researchers found that LSD increased neuroplasticity in ‘human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans.' Increased structural plasticity in the brain neurons (mainly prefrontal cortex) has also been linked to the sustained antidepressant effects.

BetterLife Secures Additional Mitacs Funding in Collaboration with Carleton University Research Team for BETR-001 Preclinical Depression Studies

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that a joint application to the Mitacs Accelerate program, in collaboration with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience, was successfully funded for research into the anti-depressant effects and mechanism of action ("MOA") of BETR-001 in preclinical models of depression.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations.

BetterLife To Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 1 st Annual Mental Health Conference being held on June 27 th 2022 in New York City, NY.

The theme of the conference is "Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond." The fireside chat will focus on the background of BetterLife and what differentiates it in the mental healthcare space.

Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Pfizer Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to access a live video webcast of its Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. EST to 6:00 p.m. EST, with an approximately 30 minute break at the midpoint. Pfizer business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company's potential near-term product launches and key high-value pipeline programs, both of which are expected to be primary growth drivers for Pfizer's 2030 revenues and beyond.

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance.

Roivant and Pfizer Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases

  • Roivant to develop PF-06480605 (now RVT-3101), a potential first in class, fully human monoclonal antibody that blocks tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A (TL1A), a cytokine believed to play a key role in inflammation and fibrosis
  • RVT-3101 is currently being evaluated in a large global Phase 2b study ( TUSCANY-2 ) with final results expected in 1H 2023

Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced formation of a new Vant to develop and commercialize PF-06480605 (now RVT-3101). RVT-3101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A, which is currently in Phase 2b development in ulcerative colitis (UC). The Vant has the exclusive option to collaborate with Pfizer on a next-generation TL1A directed antibody which recently entered Phase 1.

RVT-3101 is a potential first-in-class agent that targets both inflammatory and fibrotic pathways by inhibiting TL1A, which has been shown to modulate the location and severity of inflammation and fibrosis by stimulating TH1 and TH17 pathways, in addition to activating fibroblasts. As such, RVT-3101 has the potential to provide greater efficacy by hitting multiple inflammatory pathways as well as fibrotic pathways.

Merck to Present Data From Its Hematology Portfolio and Promising Pipeline at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Presentations include new data on investigational medicines favezelimab (MK-4280), zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140) and nemtabrutinib (MK-1026) a s well as KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in multiple blood cancers

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of findings from clinical trials and real-world studies at the upcoming 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from Dec. 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually. New and updated data for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as from the company's investigational medicines favezelimab (anti-LAG-3 antibody), zilovertamab vedotin (antibody-drug conjugate targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 [ROR1]), and nemtabrutinib (reversible, non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase [BTK] inhibitor) will be featured in nearly 40 abstracts.

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on Jan. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.15, 2022.

About Merck

Arvinas Announces ARV-471 Achieves a Clinical Benefit Rate of 38% in Evaluable Patients and Continues to Show a Favorable Tolerability Profile in its Phase 2 Expansion Trial

ARV-471 continues to show activity in heavily pre-treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer

Median progression free survival of 3.7 months in all patients and 5.7 months in patients with ESR1 mutant tumors support the initiation of two Phase 3 registrational trials

Merck Announces Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival in Patients With HER2-Negative Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma

In KEYNOTE-859, KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy demonstrated statistically significant overall survival, progression-free survival, and overall response rate for patients regardless of PD-L1 expression

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma. KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the trial's primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone in the all-randomized patient population at a pre-specified interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee. Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) were also observed in the all-randomized patient population.

