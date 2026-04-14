Betsource Launches Direct Ad Sales Through Platform, Opening New Revenue Channel

(TheNewswire)
Global brands can now purchase ad placements across BETSource-connected partner platforms, including environments such as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) App.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 14, 2026 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned portfolio company, BETSource, has launched a new advertising revenue channel that enables brands to purchase digital ad placements across BETSource-connected partner platforms. This initiative is being delivered through CEDAR, a BETSource product designed to support monetization across connected sports, wagering and entertainment environments.
The initiative is designed to monetize BETSource's growing network of commercial relationships, including its strategic distribution channel through Aambe Media, by giving advertisers access to digital inventory across sports, casino, wagering and entertainment-focused platforms. One current example is the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ("BKFC") App, where advertisers can now purchase direct placements through BETSource's platform. This marks an important step in the direct monetization of BETSource's advertising inventory and opens multiple revenue opportunities across its existing partner relationships.
BETSource's platform is built to support real-time engagement, personalization and monetization across connected viewing environments. Through this new initiative, clients seeking targeted exposure for their products and services can now purchase advertising placements tied to BETSource-enabled partner properties, creating a new revenue stream for BETSource while enhancing the relevance of advertising experiences for users. GOAT believes this launch represents another step in BETSource's broader monetization roadmap as it continues expanding its commercial footprint and monetization capabilities over time.
BETSource Chief Revenue Officer, Craig Schneider, commented, "This launch is an important step for BETSource because it opens a direct path to monetizing advertising inventory across our growing network of partner environments. Through CEDAR, brands can now access placements tied to real sports, wagering and entertainment audiences, while our partners benefit from new advertising opportunities connected to their existing platforms. We see this as an important building block in BETSource's broader monetization roadmap."
About BetSource
BETSource is a sports media and technology platform that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BETSource's platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video.
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and, in this news release, includes statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the monetization of BETSource's platform, the expansion of its commercial relationships, the development and performance of its advertising initiatives, and the potential for new or increased revenue streams. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, factors related to BETSource's ability to successfully implement and scale its monetization strategies, changes in market demand, regulatory developments affecting the sports wagering and advertising industries, reliance on third-party partners, technological risks, general economic conditions, and other factors that may impact the business of GOAT and BETSource on a go-forward basis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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