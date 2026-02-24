Besra Gold: Renewal of ML 05/2012/1D Mining Lease at the Bau Gold Project Conditionally Approved

Besra Gold: Renewal of ML 05/2012/1D Mining Lease at the Bau Gold Project Conditionally Approved

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sarawak Government grants the renewal of ML 05/2012/1D, subject to conditions to be advised.

  • The renewal secures continuity of tenure over the Jugan deposit within the Bau Gold Project.

  • Besra will continue its positive engagement with local authorities regarding renewal conditions for the Mining Lease and to progress the status of other applications within Bau Gold Project.

The Board of Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Sarawak Government has granted the renewal of Mining Lease ML 0520121D, with formal conditions yet to be provided.

ML 05/2012/1D covers the Jugan deposit area within the Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia, and represents the first stage in the renewal of the Company's broader regional tenure position within the highly prospective Bau gold district. The lease is strategically located within the broader project area and has been a focus of technical evaluation, reflecting its importance in the context of the Company's wider district-scale advancement strategy.

The renewal ensures continuity of tenure over the Jugan area and confirms the Sarawak Government's acknowledgement of Besra Gold's commitment to continue its technical, environmental and stakeholder engagement programs within the renewed lease term.

Besra intends to continue constructive engagement with relevant authorities regarding:

  • The formalisation and clarification of the renewal conditions;

  • The administrative process applicable to other Mining Lease renewals previously lodged; and

  • Alignment of regulatory requirements with project planning activities.

No assurances can be given at this time regarding the outcome or timing of other renewal applications.

Security of tenure has been consistently identified by the Board as a high risk to the Company and its plans to progress the development of the Bau Gold Project. The renewal of ML 05/2012/1D, and tenure security over the Jugan deposit represent an important step in addressing this requirement and provides greater clarity over the Company's main asset.

This represents the first Mining Lease renewal secured since Besra's listing on the ASX in October 2021 and follows extensive engagement with Government agencies and stakeholders.

The Company acknowledges and appreciates the consideration given by the Sarawak Government in granting this renewal.

Non-Executive Chairman, Dr John Blake, stated:

"The renewal of ML 05/2012/1D represents a significant milestone for Besra. Security of tenure reduces project risk and is fundamental to progressing towards commercial development at Bau. With this renewal in place, we can now allocate resources to systematic, technically driven assessments across the Bau corridor to advance our portfolio in a disciplined and responsible way.

We appreciate the Sarawak Government's positive engagement and look forward to continued constructive dialogue on the remaining renewal applications. The governance and stakeholder engagement measures introduced by the Board in December 2025 are delivering positive outcomes and achieving their strategic intent."

The Company will continue to engage with the relevant authorities to clarify renewal conditions and progress the remaining applications, reducing regulatory and operational risk to facilitate a disciplined advancement of the Bau Goldfield assets in line with regulatory, environmental and market requirements.

Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285207

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

besra-gold-shs-chess-dep-int-repr-1-shsbez-auasx-bezgold-investing
BEZ:AU
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars and coins.

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
PDAC

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief — WHAT'S HAPPENING: The infrastructure holding the global economy together is being stress-tested in real time: Gold at $5,552 per ounce as central banks loaded another 755 tonnes into reserves [1]The G7 issued formal guidance treating the quantum... Keep Reading...
Pixelated world map with fluctuating red-orange digital wave.

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

The era of “smooth globalization” is over, and mining is entering a more fragmented, politically charged phase defined by strategic nationalism, according to speakers at S&P Global’s latest webinar.Jason Holden, who opened the “State of the Market: Mining Q4 2025” session with a macro overview,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of wooden gavel on a sound block, dark background.

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

New Age Metals Acquires 17,620 Ha Double R Gold Project Near the Kenora and Rainy River District, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

precious metals investing

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

battery metals investing

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program

graphite investing

Iyan Deposit Delivers Further Significant Graphite Intercepts from Surface in the Final Release of Assays

rare earth investing

Application to Trade on OTCQB Market