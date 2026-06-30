Besra Gold Inc Advises Receipt of Purported Notice Under S.143 of CBCA

Besra Gold Inc Advises Receipt of Purported Notice Under S.143 of CBCA

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") advises that on 29 June 2026 it received a notice (the "Purported 29 June 2026 S143 Notice") which purports to be given under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"), from a group of Requisitioners claiming to represent 22,057,919 common shares, or approximately 5.2% of the issued share capital of the Company. This is the same group of Requisitioners who submitted a Purported S143 Notice, dated 17 June 2026 ("Purported 17 June 2026 S143 Notice").

The Purported 29 June 2026 S143 Notice proposes six resolutions, identical to those proposed in the Purported 17 June 2026 S 143 Notice; five dealing with the removal and/or appointment of directors to the Board, and one concerning restrictive dealings in respect of the Gold Purchase Agreement between the Company and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc, dated 8 May 2023.

The Company, currently seeking legal advice as to the validity and compliance of the Purported 17 June 2026 S143 Notice with respect to the requirements of the CBCA, has now likewise sought legal advice as to the validity and compliance of this Purported 29 June 2026 S143 Notice.

To the extent that these Purported S143 Notices are determined to be valid, the Company will comply with its legal obligations in accordance with the CBCA.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Dr John Blake
Chairman
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303453

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