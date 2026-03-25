Besra Gold Announces Meeting Resolutions Pursuant to Requisition Notice

Besra Gold Announces Meeting Resolutions Pursuant to Requisition Notice

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (the Company) announces that, further to its news release on 20 March 2026, the Company's board of directors (the Board) provides information on the proposed resolutions set out in a requisition notice received from Mr. Ron Mehmet on 2 March 2026 (the Requisition Notice), which the Board determined constitutes a valid shareholder requisition under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Requisition Notice includes the following proposed resolutions to be considered at a special meeting of shareholders (the Special Meeting):

  1. Resolution 1 - Remove Mr Matthew Greentree as Director of the Company with effect from the close of the meeting.
  1. Resolution 2 - Appoint Mr Peter Crooks as Director of the Company with effect from the close of the meeting.
  1. Resolution 3 - Appoint Mr Matthew Antill as Director of the Company with effect from the close of the meeting.
  1. Resolution 4 - with reference to the Gold Purchase Agreement ('GPA') signed between the Company and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc ('QMRI') dated 8 May 2023.

a) The Company cannot undertake any alterations or seek alternate funding solutions to the GPA without a majority vote of security holders.

b) The Board must provide continuous disclosure, or at least on a quarterly basis, to its shareholders as to QMRI ability to meet its obligations under the GPA and provide audited financial statements to justify the disclosure.

c) The Board must provide continuous disclosure or at least quarterly to its shareholders as to QMRI shareholdings under the GPA. Providing the corporation names and details of each direct/indirect holding and the number of securities held.

d) The Board must request from QMRI the disclosure of all the Associates of QMRI involved in the GPA.

The Special Meeting will be held on 16 June 2026 at 10:00 p.m. (Canadian Eastern Daylight Time)/ 17 June 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Australian Western Standard Time).

Further details about the Special Meeting, the matters to be presented, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Special Meeting, including in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of record as of the record date. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Special Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

For more information please contact:

Investors:
John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman 
info@besra.com

Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell 
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289875

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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